Paphos resident recognised in Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2018

A British expat resident of Paphos has been awarded a medal in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2018.

Ian Baddon, a retired UK television producer and journalist, has been given a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the voluntary sector and British community living in Cyprus.

“There are so many people doing wonderful things. I am stunned to be recognised for this award. It is an honour which I will always treasure,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

Baddon, who knew nothing of his nomination, will be presented with the award by the British High Commissioner to Cyprus, Matthew Kidd, as is the normal practice for the British Empire Medal. He will also be invited to attend Her Majesty’s annual garden party.

He has been recognised as a volunteer for Cancer Patients Support, part of the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends- Pasykaf, and for services to supporting patients with both cancer and dementia.

According to an official press notice, the Paphos resident has ‘provided outstanding assistance to vulnerable people and their families in Paphos, Cyprus, volunteering his own time and resources to those less fortunate than himself’.

Baddon moved to Cyprus with his family in 2005 to help his wife deal with terminal illness, and since her death has dedicated himself to supporting families going through similar difficult times.

Over a period of 10 years, he has become involved with a number of individuals and families coping with either Parkinson’s disease, cancer or Alzheimer’s, liaising with doctors, lawyers and the British High Commission to ensure the best possible care and support is provided.

Honours lists are published twice a year, on the Queen’s official birthday in June and at New Year, and recognise extraordinary achievement and service to the UK. Following a nomination process, an honours committee reviews all the submitted nominations. The Queen then awards the honour.

The New Year’s Honours is published on December 30th, in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record.