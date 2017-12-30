Police seeking to identify dead woman found in sea off Limassol (Updated)

Police are trying to identify a woman believed to be between 45 to 50 years old whose body was found early on Saturday floating in the sea at the old Limassol harbour.

According to police, they were notified at around 6.55am that a woman was seen unconscious in the water at the old port.

The woman was reportedly spotted by a guard who alerted authorities. Near the body, a woman’s handbag was reportedly found. It is believed to have belonged to the woman but had nothing in it to help identify her. A mobile phone was also found in the sea bed near where the body was.

The results of a post mortem which is to be carried out within the coming days, are expected to shed light on the cause of death.

Police urge anyone who may possess any information, or know of any missing person who was not reported as such, to call the nearest police station, or the citizen hotline at 1460.