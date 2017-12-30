Putin tells Assad Russia will help defend Syrian sovereignty – Kremlin

File photo: Russian President Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in a new year’s greeting that Russia will continue supporting Syria’s efforts to defend its sovereignty, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin stressed that Russia would “continue to render every assistance to Syria in the protection of state sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, in the promotion of a political settlement process, as well as in efforts to restore the national economy,” the Kremlin said.

Earlier this month Putin ordered the Russian forces in Syria to start withdrawing from the country, but said Russia would keep its Hmeymim air base in Syria’s Latakia Province as well as its naval facility at Tartous “on a permanent basis”.

Russia first launched air strikes in Syria in September 2015 in its biggest Middle East intervention in decades, turning the tide of the conflict in Assad’s favour.

  • Evergreen

    Both the leaders are two monsters.

  • Anansi Tori

    Well done Putin, no one has the right to destroy a sovereign country that has not attacked any other country like the AngloZionist Empire keeps doing in the Middle East & elsewhere.

    Even if you do it out of self-interest, the principle is still right. Keep up the good work.

  • almostbroke

    Of course Vladimir! You are not doing it out of the goodness of your heart ! Once a K G B man always a KG B man !!!!!

    • Sistine301

      What a pointless comment. Nobody does anything in international politics out of the goodness of their heart.
      Otherwise, for Assad, and for other players in the Middle East), whether or not Putin was KGB/is KGB, is irrelevant. For them it is significant, even if it comes from the bottom of his soles.

