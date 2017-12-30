Russian court upholds ban on Navalny running against Putin

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny smiles in the studio of the radio station Echo of Moscow in Moscow

Russia’s Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed an appeal by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny against a decision by the country’s central election commission to bar him from taking part in next year’s presidential election.

The commission this week barred Navalny from taking part in the March 18 vote because of a suspended prison sentence he says was trumped up.

Navalny, who did not attend the Supreme Court hearing, wrote on Twitter that he and his supporters “will not recognise elections without competition” and renewed calls for a boycott of the vote.

Polls indicate that President Vladimir Putin, who has dominated Russia’s political landscape for 18 years, is on course to be comfortably re-elected, but Navalny says his own exclusion from the vote makes a farce of the ballot.

Navalny, who has organised some of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years, has been jailed three times this year and charged with breaking the law for organising public meetings and rallies.

  • almostbroke

    Putin has the whole electoral system ‘sewn up ‘ but he still insists on tolerating no opposition . Russia operate a ‘fig leaf ‘ democracy . Putin just cannot leave behind his KG B mentality and totalitarianism !

  • Neroli

    It is a total farce!

  • Kevin Ingham

    So you get prosecuted for protesting the system and that conviction prevents you from standing against the system. “That’s some catch that Catch-22”

  • Evergreen

    What else one can expect from Russian management!

