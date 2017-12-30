Salah double ensures Liverpool overcome Leicester

Two second half goals from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors got off to the perfect start when a mix up at the back saw Riyad Mahrez square for Jamie Vardy to tap into an open goal in front of the Kop in the third minute.

Liverpool looked for an immediate riposte, but Salah missed two gilt-edged opportunities before Sadio Mane saw an effort disallowed for offside as Juergen Klopp’s men grew frustrated.

Salah’s persistence paid off just after the restart when he fired in from close range to level and struck his second, and 17th in the Premier League this season, in the 76th after shrugging off Harry Maguire and producing a composed finish.

Meanwhile, Willian ran the show in the absence of Eden Hazard as Chelsea thrashed an abject Stoke City 5-0 to go provisionally second in the Premier League, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Newcastle United continue to struggle in front of goal as they were held to a goalless draw by Brighton and Hove Albion in a scrappy Premier League encounter at St James’ Park.

Sam Allardyce tasted defeat for the first time as Everton manager in a 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth.

Seventh-placed Burnley were left frustrated, after failing to convert their chances, in a goalless draw at Huddersfield Town.

Late goals by Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh gave Swansea a 2-1 Premier League win at Watford and handed visiting coach Carlos Carvalhal a winning debut in England’s top flight.