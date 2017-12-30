Storm Dylan expected to bring new disruption to the UK

Storm Dylan is expected to cause disruption across the country as the weather front brings a wet and windy end to the year.

With gusts of up to 80mph expected in Northern Ireland and southern Scotland, forecasters warned there is the potential for “injuries and danger to life from flying debris”.

It comes after heavy snow, rain, thunderstorms and wind caused disruption across much of Britain on Friday as the country was gripped by another day of wintry weather.

A change in conditions on Saturday will see milder weather move in from the south and west, although cold air over northern parts will mean an icy start.

Southern England and the Midlands could see temperatures rise to 15C (59F) as the day progresses, although Scotland may continue to see hill snow.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for Northern Ireland and Scotland on Sunday, as Dylan begins to roll across the region in the early hours.

The warning is in place from around 12am to 3pm, during which the Met Office said there is a “small chance of damage to buildings”, as well as power cuts and potentially issues with mobile phone coverage.

“Large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal areas could also be a hazard,” the forecaster added.

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, with the chance that some roads and bridges could close.”

Heavy downpours are also predicted to blight much of south-east Wales, plus south-western, central and southern parts of England across the weekend.

With a yellow warning for heavy rain issued by the Met Office from 6pm on Saturday to 9am on Sunday, up to 1in (25mm) is predicted as likely to fall, while up to 1.6in (40mm) could be seen in some spots.

“With the ground very wet in these areas, this is likely to lead to rising water levels and some flooding in places,” the Met Office said.

Despite a squally start, conditions are expected to ease by the time people head out to see in the new year.

Meteorologist Alex Burkhill said: “The good news is the worst of the weather will clear by midnight for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“There will be some wind and rain in the South and West, and the North and East have a better chance of staying dry.

“It will be a chilly night, but not exceptionally cold and the breeze might blow a few fireworks in slightly different directions but it shouldn’t cause too many problems.” (Press Association)