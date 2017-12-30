Our View: The smart money is on Anastasiades to win the presidential race

Incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades

Nine men submitted their candidacies for next month’s presidential election on Friday. There would have been 10 if the head of the bank bondholders had gone through with his plan to stand and not decided to back one of the other candidates. In such a case, half the candidates would have been party-backed and the other five no-hopers, wanting to have some fun.
In fact, there are also two party-backed candidates that could be classed as no-hopers – by which we mean they have no chance of entering the second Sunday run-off – as they will be happy to secure a 5 per cent share of the vote. One is Giorgos Lillikas, who is backed by the Citizens’ Alliance and is probably standing in the hope of securing a respectable share of the vote that he will subsequently offer to a candidate in the run-off in exchange for something. The other, Christos Christou, the leader of Elam, will be hoping for a good result to show the extreme nationalists he has become a political force nobody can ignore.
The remaining no-hopers are there to have a little fun, paying the €2,000 deposit so they can have a few minutes in the political limelight, during which they will utter their political views. Andreas Efstratiou, who arrived in a wheelchair, has become a veteran of the presidential elections, this being the tenth time he will be standing. Although he has become well-known to the electorate, his tiny share of the vote has been stagnant.
This election will be a three-horse race, with Nicos Anastasiades as the big favourite. All opinion polls showing him sailing into the second round and comfortably winning regardless of who his opponent will be. The only fear in the president’s camp is that his big lead in the polls, combined with the inability of his two main opponents to have a major impact in the campaign so far, could cause complacency among his supporters and lead people to choose not to vote.
The battle for the right to stand against Anastasiades in the run-off will be between Nikolas Papadopoulos, backed by the hard-line nationalist parties, and Akel candidate Stavros Malas. Polls suggest these two are very close, with Malas having covered the big difference earlier polls showed. Things could change for all of the candidates in the four weeks remaining until the elections, but for now the smart money will be on Anastasiades. Not only was his presidency a success, but his two main opponents do not seem to inspire any confidence that they can do a better job than Anastasiades.

  • kypselian

    I do not understand the commentators here on CM. If the guy wins it means that he was elected, it means that the majority wants him, it means that the people want him. What do the commentators want? bring a prisdent that people do not want??? Regardless of what you believe, people want this guy for a reason! You have to live with it!

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Too quiet for comfort….hope no explosive events over hydrocarbons happen to upset this non event of election. What will the participation rate be?

  • mongasz

    A sneaky corrupt lawyer is the favourite…. just proves the abysmal quality of the opposition

    • kypselian

      Well no. It shows that the people of Cyprus like him and he is good. If he is not good he will not win

  • almostbroke

    The headline should read ‘shed loads of taxpayers money used by millionaire lawyer Anastasiades towards winning the Presidency’’

    • kypselian

      regardless if he is a milionaire or not… he is beloved by the people of cyprus and thats why he will win… live with it

  • Bunny

    ‘Not only was his presidency a success’! Oh, yeah? Like the reunification of the island!

    • kypselian

      maybe the non-reunification of the island by not bending to Turkish humiliating requests and surrendering the control of the country to Turkey is his succcess 🙂

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    If you believe opinion polls ,It is apparent that Nikaros will win.
    Living in the UK I know too well that opinion polls can and DO get it wrong,Brexit and all that.
    I am not entirely convinced that it will be as straightforward as it is being forecast by pundits.

    • Disenchanted

      Indeed, ten years ago the polls got it completely wrong with Tassos Papadopoulos. 49 out of 50 polls were predicting he would win, yet he didn’t make it to the second round. Polls have s bias in favour of incumbents or the status quo.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Anastasiades would appear to be shoe in, but let’s face it his record is hardly impressive.

    He implemented the bail in and has failed in the Cyprus problem talks which voters are probably unhappy about, but he has failed to the privatise the SGO’s and hasn’t sorted out the banks and their delinquent borrowers which probably stands him in good stead with a lot of voters !!!

    Cyprus has exited recession whilst he’s been in power, but that was all down to a windfall tourist boom and passport selling (the latter of which his family seems to be doing rather nicely out of?) but there are signs of Cyprus returning to the old ways of dishing out more tax payers money and pandering to the unions which many Cypriots seem to think is a good thing for the country and just the sort of thing a President should be doing as part of his job!!

    Not a great student of Cypriot politics, but if he is the best candidate out there then that’s a pretty grim landscape. He’s a bit like the proverbial one legged man in the backside kicking contest- he’s not going to be very good, but at least he has a better chance than someone with no legs at all

    • Disenchanted

      Stavros Malas is a lot better, he is a decent man, intelligent with a PhD in a genetics from UCL but the CM can’t support him, because he is backed by AKEL. Malas will work genuinely and sincerely to solve the Cyprus problem. Moreover, he will work hard to diversify the economy by supporting research and development, which he knows a thing or two about.

  • Disenchanted

    To describe Anastasiades’s presidency as a success is a joke, I’m afraid. Even on the economy, which he gets credit for, he is only showing his true colours in the preelection period. The handling of the banking crisis was very much done by the central bank that implemented what was dictated by eurogroup and the IMF. Anastasiades’s interventions were by and large very negative, e.g. he was keen to protect Russian oligarchs and preferred to tax small Cypriot savers at the dismay of his European partners.

    • kypselian

      Well, he is the best of all. If he will win, we have to respect the peoples choice!

  • Disruptive

    Anastasiades will win, but not because he is good, but because all the rest are much worse than him.

    • Evergreen

      Plus Mr.A is spending government funds on people who definitely will vote him.

  • Frustrated

    Categorizing someone’s performance in life as a ‘success’, and especially when it comes to politics, is indeed difficult.

    This editorial offers us a fair summation of the prospects of the eventual outcome of February’s presidential election but to categorically state that Anastasiades’ first term has been a ‘success’, as per the final sentence, is indeed strange and one has to question the justification for such a view.

    For starters, his performance at Crans Montana in Switzerland in July, with his stipulation that there were to be “no troops” from day one of any potential agreement with the north/Turkey, in effect scuppered the process stone dead. This stymied any new money coming into the island and meant that the two state scenario which currently exists will be cemented. Is this a ‘success’? Hardly.

    Time will tell early on in his expected second term as to whether he’ll adopt a realistic negotiating stance or continue along his hara-kiri path.

    • Evergreen

      The third paragraph sums up his extent of professional incompetence in handling the most important negotiations about his own country as well as his prima facie lack of interest in having any amicable solution because of his vested interests.
      Bravo Frustrated.

    • Kevin Ingham

      I believe the Cyprus President can only be re elected once, so it may be that if he secures a second term he may be a bit more effective in implementing many of the measures that are not going to be very popular with voters.

      Cyprus needs a massive shake up. In terms of ease of doing business it is falling further behind it’s competitors and the banks are not operating as they should in terms of supporting the local economy and business. The deeds problem has not been addressed, the insolvency laws are inadequate and all in all there are lots of problems that are not being tackled- that has to change

  • Evergreen

    I see no hope by any of them.

  • Pullaard

    Not so sure about there being only two no-hopers. Rather think all 9 are no-hopers – no hope for the citizens and residents.

  • JS Gost

    When have the words ‘smart’, ‘money’ and ‘Cyprus’ ever been used in a sentence apart from ‘the smart money has left Cyprus’. We cannot afford for any voters to become complaisant and think the result is in the bag. Just look what happened to the Brexit vote, a 14% swing in two weeks!

