Our View: The smart money is on Anastasiades to win the presidential race

Nine men submitted their candidacies for next month’s presidential election on Friday. There would have been 10 if the head of the bank bondholders had gone through with his plan to stand and not decided to back one of the other candidates. In such a case, half the candidates would have been party-backed and the other five no-hopers, wanting to have some fun.

In fact, there are also two party-backed candidates that could be classed as no-hopers – by which we mean they have no chance of entering the second Sunday run-off – as they will be happy to secure a 5 per cent share of the vote. One is Giorgos Lillikas, who is backed by the Citizens’ Alliance and is probably standing in the hope of securing a respectable share of the vote that he will subsequently offer to a candidate in the run-off in exchange for something. The other, Christos Christou, the leader of Elam, will be hoping for a good result to show the extreme nationalists he has become a political force nobody can ignore.

The remaining no-hopers are there to have a little fun, paying the €2,000 deposit so they can have a few minutes in the political limelight, during which they will utter their political views. Andreas Efstratiou, who arrived in a wheelchair, has become a veteran of the presidential elections, this being the tenth time he will be standing. Although he has become well-known to the electorate, his tiny share of the vote has been stagnant.

This election will be a three-horse race, with Nicos Anastasiades as the big favourite. All opinion polls showing him sailing into the second round and comfortably winning regardless of who his opponent will be. The only fear in the president’s camp is that his big lead in the polls, combined with the inability of his two main opponents to have a major impact in the campaign so far, could cause complacency among his supporters and lead people to choose not to vote.

The battle for the right to stand against Anastasiades in the run-off will be between Nikolas Papadopoulos, backed by the hard-line nationalist parties, and Akel candidate Stavros Malas. Polls suggest these two are very close, with Malas having covered the big difference earlier polls showed. Things could change for all of the candidates in the four weeks remaining until the elections, but for now the smart money will be on Anastasiades. Not only was his presidency a success, but his two main opponents do not seem to inspire any confidence that they can do a better job than Anastasiades.