December 30th, 2017 Cyprus, Elections2018 8 comments

Voting centres abroad to number 38

Sample ballot papers showing nine candidates for the first round of the presidential elections were printed on Saturday (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

A total of 38 voting centres will operate abroad, for the 2018 presidential elections in Cyprus.

Greece will have 15 centres, five in Athens, three in Thessaloniki and one each in Volos, Heraklion in Crete, Ioannina, Komotini, Larissa, Patras and Rethymno.

In the UK 10 centres will be open, three in London at the Cypriot High Commission, two at the London Cypriot community centre, and one each in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

Around the rest of Europe, there will be one centre each opened in Berlin, Vienna, Brussels, Paris, Prague, Sofia, Stockholm and in The Hague.

Elsewhere in the world, voting centres will be open in New York, Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Manama in Bahrain.

The election will take place on January 28. A run-off election is set to be held on February 4 if necessary.
A total of nine candidates submitted their candidacies on Friday.

  • Gismo

    Ten voting centers in the UK but just for Greek-Cypriots. <>. Isn’t that the saddest thing?

  • almostbroke

    Is there any valid reason why a country the size of Cyprus needs 38 voting centres abroad including 15 in Greece , is there that many Cypriots living in Greece !

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Why none in Turkey to accommodate the Cypriots (so-called Turkish Cypriots) abroad? It would seem an appropriate gesture to recognising that both communities are equally Cypriot.

      • almostbroke

        👍!

      • SuzieQ

        Yes, Doctor, you’re right.

    • Neroli

      Students?

      • almostbroke

        👍!!

    • SuzieQ

      My thoughts, exactly. Does it smack of desperation?

