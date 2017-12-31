The 12 days of Christmas animal abuse

December 31st, 2017 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 12 comments

The 12 days of Christmas animal abuse

An injured and emaciated dog sits on a vet's table

By Evie Andreou

THE Animal Party said on Saturday it had received scores of complaints of animal abuse, abandonment and neglect over the past ten or 12 days of the holiday period.

As the island is preparing for the New Year’s celebrations, the party said that “while everyone talks of love and respect”, at the same time people continue to treat defenceless animals inhumanely and with unkindness

In the past ten days, it said, the party had received reports of 11 dead dogs found dumped in bags near Limassol’s Kourris dam, four abandoned puppies with malnutrition, newly-born calves living in wretched conditions on a Dali farm, four cat and dog poisoning cases, plus one dog killed and another injured by a speeding car in a residential area.

A calf in wretched conditions

In addition, the party received reports of illegal breeding of the Argentinian Mastiff.  Currently, Cypriot law does not allow the import of Brazilian Mastiffs, Argentinian Mastiffs, American Pit Bulls and of the Japanese Tosa as they are considered dangerous breeds. Dogs of these breeds currently in Cyprus must be neutered or sprayed.

“Only in the last 24 hours reports have been made about the abandonment of puppies in shoe boxes and of newborn kittens found in rubbish bins,” the party said.

It added that even though the party reported to the vet services the horrible living conditions of new born calves at the farm in Dali on December 27, they had no information whether any actions had yet been taken yet by authorities.

“It is tragic that while we all talk about love and respect, at the same time our fellow citizens treat defenceless animals in such an inhumane way and with such unkindness, which is evident from the revolting, barbarous and criminal acts and behaviours we see”.

The party said it hoped it would see a new year “without abuse, abandonments, violence and brutality against the innocent and defenceless animals”.

  • Andro Athan

    if some treat their maids as animals then what would you expect? I won’t mention a story about this sh… to avoid making anyone sick.

  • Neroli

    Why would these people change in 2018??

  • Guest

    It’s natural to be outraged at stuff like this. But it’s more important to do something practical to help. There are dozens of animal shelters around Cyprus, run by volunteers and all desperately short of money to feed and care for the animals. You can help by supporting them – it may not cure the underlying problem, but it helps the animals.

  • Evergreen

    Horrific . Unbelievable.

  • Pullaard

    The scum who treat animals like this should be banned from ever owning so much as a pet rat for the rest of their lives, including farmers. They should also be fined heavily and in many cases imprisoned. Oh, and publically named so we all know what filth is living amongst us. Only then will things change.

    • Evergreen

      I agree.

    • divadi bear

      Pullard: One year Men came to the shallow valley below my house. The had a beautiful race-horse with them. Before the day was out, the men had welded a high iron pen lastly putting the horse in it and welding bars over the entrance. The men never came back ! The two children of an English family who lived nearby took a bucket of water and some hay to the horse each day. The real torture started after 2 weeks…….
      The horse could not even turn round it’s pen was so small and flies started to attack it’s back it was in agony. I complained to the police and the animal welfare at the British Akrotiri camp many many times; they could do nothing. I called everyone I could think of for help even the Swiss HQ RSPCA . After 4 weeks of watching this horror daily I called the Cypriot Mounted Police in Nicosia. They came and shot the horse which they said was “half dead” already ! I told the police I knew by sight who had welded the horse into the pen but NO ACTION was taken……Probably because one of the men who imprisoned the animal was the sitting Mayor !!!!

      • SuzieQ

        How dreadful. Words fail me.

      • London Girl

        This is outrageous Divadi! How long ago was this? Can you not take this higher? Or get it out on social media?

        • divadi bear

          London Girl.
          It was in the early 80s’ A long time ago but I still have nightmares about that poor horse. There wasn’t an RSPCA here then but I had many conversations about it with a Cypriot MP and the Swiss HQ., RSPCA. I even went to see them in Switzerland while visiting my daughter who was at college in Lausanne. Even then nothing was done.
          It was later revealed that the horse had been given in lieu of a debt by a counselor in this suburb of Limassol.

      • Kati Felvus

        They are just sick

        • divadi bear

          Kati Felvus
          The Media was on a “Shaky Foot” at that time as they were heavily reliant on “Sales of The Weekly”. TV only had one programme and they didn’t want to scare people away, especially the Cypriots.
          The Hero was the Mounted Policeman who put the poor animal out of it’s misery.

