The 12 days of Christmas animal abuse

By Evie Andreou

THE Animal Party said on Saturday it had received scores of complaints of animal abuse, abandonment and neglect over the past ten or 12 days of the holiday period.

As the island is preparing for the New Year’s celebrations, the party said that “while everyone talks of love and respect”, at the same time people continue to treat defenceless animals inhumanely and with unkindness

In the past ten days, it said, the party had received reports of 11 dead dogs found dumped in bags near Limassol’s Kourris dam, four abandoned puppies with malnutrition, newly-born calves living in wretched conditions on a Dali farm, four cat and dog poisoning cases, plus one dog killed and another injured by a speeding car in a residential area.

In addition, the party received reports of illegal breeding of the Argentinian Mastiff. Currently, Cypriot law does not allow the import of Brazilian Mastiffs, Argentinian Mastiffs, American Pit Bulls and of the Japanese Tosa as they are considered dangerous breeds. Dogs of these breeds currently in Cyprus must be neutered or sprayed.

“Only in the last 24 hours reports have been made about the abandonment of puppies in shoe boxes and of newborn kittens found in rubbish bins,” the party said.

It added that even though the party reported to the vet services the horrible living conditions of new born calves at the farm in Dali on December 27, they had no information whether any actions had yet been taken yet by authorities.

“It is tragic that while we all talk about love and respect, at the same time our fellow citizens treat defenceless animals in such an inhumane way and with such unkindness, which is evident from the revolting, barbarous and criminal acts and behaviours we see”.

The party said it hoped it would see a new year “without abuse, abandonments, violence and brutality against the innocent and defenceless animals”.