2017: What they don’t tell you about drones and electric cars

December 31st, 2017 Cyprus, Energy 8 comments

The EAC got delivery on their first electric cars over the summer

Annette Chrysostomou

 

Two of the most intriguing topics I have covered this year are both linked to technology – drones and electric cars.

Intriguing? Unmanned aircraft and cars? The reader may well wonder. But not only are these items all about rapidly changing technology and its possibilities, they are also about misconceptions and common beliefs which are all too often one-sided.

Take drones, for example. People don’t keep up with what is happening around drones which are rapidly changing and don’t realise the drones of today are vastly different from those just a few years ago.

Strict laws mean the unmanned aircraft are far less threatening to people than most believe. Drones are still not allowed to fly close to airports, buildings and people without the owners’ permission. And nowadays, they are so silent that they won’t disturb anybody.

Different categories exist, which have very different uses.

There are commercial drones which need licensed ‘pilots’ while the very light ones for amateurs which can be held in one hand and weigh a few hundred grammes can be handled after a short, very basic training.

The uses and potential uses are not widely known. Drones are rarely thought of in the context of such diverse practices as fire fighting and auditing, both of which are activities where they actually come in very handy.

Drones have also exploded onto the business world in recent years and serve a variety of essential purposes especially in terms of maintenance and inspection.

They also have a wide range of other usages. In agriculture they can identify and take inventories of crops, in architecture they create accurate designs, they can deliver items from pizza to books, and they are useful for environmental monitoring.

I became even more interested in the subject of the unmanned aircraft when I personally saw what they do in Dhekelia, where police officers on the British bases use one in fighting poaching.

From a great distance they can take very useful photographs. And no, this is not a threat and illegal but takes place under the strict supervision of the law which the police officers all follow.

As for the electric cars, it is more of the same. Misconceptions abound and a general opinion takes precedence over a thorough investigation.

When most people think about this type of car, they think of clean air, no noise and no fuel, making them super environmental friendly.

Until one begins to think where that electricity with which they do have to be charged comes from and how many carbon emissions it takes to produce the energy required for charging the electric vehicles, which are powered through the main grid.

In Cyprus electricity is largely powered by oil and oil means high carbon emissions, so it needs more than the calculations supplied by the Electricity Authority to understand the savings (or, in this case, non-savings) by electric cars as they are run now in this country.

It is only slowly emerging that, in fact, electric cars in many countries are  – not yet – the fantastic clean vehicles we have been promised.

And this is why it was fun to write this article, much like the one about drones. Clearing up a few misconceptions. In this case, I only found out about the amount of actual emissions because I had the help of a very knowledgeable and helpful engineer, an expert in the field.

It isn’t that easy to calculate the emissions of power stations and what they mean in relation to car emissions and liquid fuel, and that is why I enjoyed the engineer’s enlightening help.

Plus, it is not only about emissions. I next found that battery cells for the vehicles are not only extremely heavy and expensive, their production also eats up an enormous amount of energy.

In short, it was a journey of discovery and one I enjoyed sharing with readers, hopefully adding a bit of balance to the way objects such as drones and electric cars are usually depicted.

  • Semjasa

    Actually the truth about electric cars is that even electric cars powered by the dirtiest electricity emit fewer emissions than diesel cars, says every new study on the subject. Even in Cyprus or any other country.

    • Bunny

      Depends how you define emissions. If you mean NOx, especially NO2, then you are right. If you mean CO2, then you are wrong.

  • Bunny

    If electric cars were to go mainstream in Cyprus, we would need a calculated 1.6 GW of extra generating capacity to charge them overnight (for some reason, the sun doesn’t shine overnight, here in Cyprus, and the wind usually drops, as well). By chance, 1.6 GW is the capacity of a nuclear power station such as are being built in Finland and France (also England, but bigger). The alternative is more fossil fuel powered generating capacity. Cyprus already has one of the highest per capita CO2 emissions in Europe; the mainstream electric car would give us the unenviable no.1 position, with the opprobium of the Union to go with it, expressed as fines.

    • Plasma Dawn

      The question is not whether extra generating capacity is need for charging electric cars but whether generating that extra power to charge an electric car burns more fossil fuels and generates more CO2 than a non-electric car does.

      • Bunny

        Yes it does! A hybrid car (petrol) generates typically 75-95 g CO2/km, or less if it has an Atkinson cycle engine with an efficiency approaching 40%. Bearing in mind that electric power stations burning carbon-rich oil have an efficiency of 30-35% (steam turbine) or 45-50% (combined gas/steam turbines), transmission (grid and distribution) has a 10% loss, charger has a typical 5% loss and the battery a 20% loss, it is evident that the hybrid car is much less carbon-emitting, for ± equivalent size, weight, performance. Even modern non-hybrid petrol cars win over electrics for carbon emissions but the gap is narrower.

  • Michael Barrett

    I now run an electric car and our house which only has solar panels to run it, the house is just like any other house we cook AC heat etc. This is the way to go the more we do it the cheaper it will get. By the way we have been doing this for 14 years now.

    • Plasma Dawn

      What is your average power consumption, how many solar panels do you have, and do you use a battery bank at night? And I’m a bit skeptical that you also manage to recharge you electric car on top of all that. You must have an immense array of solar panels.

  • Jaap Blok

    As soon as the electricity is made from solar panels and wind turbines and other renewables then all electric cars are immediately clean also So both should happen: Electric cars AND renewable energy.

