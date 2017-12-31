Anastasiades lauds “year of stability and development” in 2017

President Anastasiades

Economy and energy developments with a brief mention of the Cyprus issue, were the main focus of President Nicos Anastasiades’ televised New Year address on Sunday during which he said 2017 had been a productive year for the country.

He called it “a year of stability and development” and a year during which, through cooperation and joint efforts, “we were able to lay down even more stable foundations for the creation of the Cyprus we all wish for”.

This was a modern country corresponding to the people’s aspirations and representing a model for the region and a model for the peaceful coexistence on the European continent, he added.

“Being fully aware of the realities, problems and challenges we shall have to face, I have no doubt that each and every one of us reasonably feel that hope is rising in our country,” Anastasiades said.

In 2017 he added, Cyprus managed through collective effort and the cooperation of the Cypriot people, to overcome to a great extent the consequences of the unprecedented financial crisis it was called upon to face, and, at the same time, lay down the foundations for a stable and sustainable development based on real facts that “has started to reflect itself in everyday life and in the quality of life of the citizens”.

Outstanding challenges included the improvement of the public sector and the reform of local government, Anastasiades said.

He said 2018 would be a milestone for the island’s energy plans.

“Right now a new drilling is under way, while, in the immediate future, the realisation of our plans will allow us to proceed to a full exploitation of our energy resources,” he said.

On the Cyprus issue, he said the negotiations in 2017 had come closer than ever before to a solution and that for the first time, Turkey was held to account in discussions in the presence of the European Union on matters of security, guaranties and the withdrawal of Turkish troops.

“Unfortunately, the Turkish stance in the final stage of the effort did not allow the realisation of our expectations,” he said, referring to the collapse of the negotiations in Crans-Montana last July.

“Despite the disappointment caused yet again due to Turkey’s intransigence, our unegotiable aim remains a solution which actually reunites our country transforming it into a modern, European and absolutely independent state corresponding to the expectations of its citizens,” Anastasiades said.

With a plug for his re-election campaign, Anastasiades added: “What we need more than anything is to continue with the realisation of the plans which have led to tangible results.”

“In order to achieve our goals and face the challenges ahead, it is more than ever necessary to have cooperation and consent, with absolute respect to any different approaches and views. Acknowledging the sincere interest of all political forces in the good of our country, I am optimistic that after the presidential elections a productive period shall follow for the benefit of our people as a whole.”

  • konstabo

    in the past five years his not fulfilled any of the promises his now making , he succeeded to save the bankrupt country that he and his cohorts created with out it costing him a single penny from his own pocket or that of his kind , in this he has been very successful to pay with other peoples money , his great good fortune meant the destruction of others , who lost there life savings to save the country , in this he is the most successful president and i wish he would just go away and never come back , hopefully its all over for him , how he became president is a great enigma , hopefully he can retire to a home somewhere that can take care of him maybe give him a cookie and he can go away never to be seen again maybe he’ll be alright who knows maybe they wont reposes the furniture maybe he’ll wake up some day who knows…..

  • Joy16

    having been (proven many times) born with a brain, unlike so many, I appreciate the inability of lies to hold any credibility when spoken and written.
    sadly, liars always lack this ability, having much longer trousers than legs.

    • EGB

      What happened to it? Are you still in touch?

  • Stanlio

    He’s done a reasonable job. The economy’s back on track. Reforms could have gone further but came up against the dysfunctional constitution and political system bequeathed to us by the British and an often egotistical opposition. Regarding the Turkish occupation, he made too many concessions and made the mistake of believing that in the end the Turks would see sense and make the necessary ‘concessions’ to facilitate a solution. A realistic study of Turk history, acknowledgement of the madness of Erdogan and the bigotry of the island’s Turk minority would have disabused him of his misconceptions. Hopefully, the Crane-Montana debacle has woken him up a bit.

    • Joe Smith

      He has done very well and will do even better in his second term!

  • Mist

    “model for the peaceful coexistence”, he really must take more water with his whiskey.

  • cyprus observer

    Lol .. ».Unfortunately, the Turkish stance in the final stage of the effort did not allow the realisation of our expectations,” he said, referring to the collapse of the negotiations in Crans-Montana last July »

    Sorry, but the opposite is true. It was the Greek Cypriot red line on zero troops and zero guarantees from day 1 that blew it. These all should have been negotiating points……

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    Mr Anastasiades has an advantage to become the President again as he has the GOVERNMENT POWER BEHIND HİM . How nıce and clever would have been ıf he laid
    the path to a solutıon after hıs winning the electıons ınstead of realy destroying any hope to
    A fair reasonable based on TRUTH Solutıon to the 70 years Cyprus political problem
    He sacrıfısed the Agreement For his own benefıt to win the electıons there is stıll hope ıf he realıses hıs mıstake He made at the Gran – Montana and starts gettıng very serıous and
    Fair for a solutıon ınstead of getting most of the political partıes as well to play the blame game that wıll never work even ın the eyes of the internatıonal community even the frıends of the Cyprus Government are begining to dislike the blaming others games

  • Joe Smith

    Well done to the president

    • cyprus observer

      Just tell me what has he really done to sort out the underlying problems of this country? Please…let me know

      • Joe Smith

        Not my job to educate you, read and research like everyone else!

        • cyprus observer

          LOL…if you think he has done one IOATA to change the paradigm of the « Cypriot way » then it’s you that needs to be educated. Your country is chronically sick. It needs medicine. Nobody will administer it.

          • Joe Smith

            Someone is very angry and. Upset! Take a chill pill it’s new year! Anyway some of us have a New Years party to go to!

  • kypselian

    Well done Mr President!

