Blast at funeral in eastern Afghanistan kills 15 – official

December 31st, 2017 Asia, World 2 comments

Blast at funeral in eastern Afghanistan kills 15 – official

Afghan security forces

A suicide attack at a funeral in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday killed at least 15 people and wounded 13, the governor’s spokesman said.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attacker had blown himself up as people gathered for the funeral of a former district governor at a cemetery in the city.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes days after at least 41 people were killed and more than 80 wounded in a suicide attack on a Shi’ite cultural centre in Kabul on Thursday.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack, one of the worst in the Afghan capital in months.

Backed by intensive U.S. air strikes, Afghan forces have claimed growing success against the Taliban and other militant groups, including Islamic State, but attacks on civilian targets have continued, causing heavy casualties.

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    What a sick society to have to live in.

  • Evergreen

    RIP- innocent victims.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close