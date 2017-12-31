Epiphany service to take place in the north

The Famagusta Bishopric announced on Saturday that Epiphany would also be celebrated in Famagusta in the north on January 6.

The Bishopric of Constantia and Famagusta, announced that the liturgy would take place for a third year in the row at Ayios Georgios Exorinos within the walls of the old city of Famagusta.

The service will be carried out from 7.30am to 10.30am at Ayios Georgios Exorinos and pilgrims will then go – at 11.30am – to the Glossa beach where the blessing of the waters will take place, a ceremony that includes diving to retrieve the Holy Cross which the priest throws in the water, according to the Greek Orthodox tradition.

The celebration is being organised by the Bishopric of Constantia and Famagusta, the Famagusta municipality and the Initiative Famagusta, Our City.

Organisers have arranged free bus transportation for all those who wish to attend.

Buses will depart at 7am that day from:

Paralimni – Ayios Georgios Square

Larnaca – Fire Service

Nicosia – the Handicrafts Centre

From the Limassol district, buses will depart at 6.30am from Ayios Georgios Havouzas.