Iran warns protestors who pose major challenge to country’s leadership (Update 1)

People protest in Tehran,

Iran warned of a crackdown on Sunday against demonstrators who pose one of the biggest challenges to both the government and clerical leadership in power since the 1979 revolution.

Tens of thousands of Iranians have protested across the country since Thursday against the Islamic Republic’s unelected clerical elite and Iranian foreign policy in the region. They have also chanted slogans in support of political prisoners.

Demonstrators initially vented their anger over economic hardships and alleged corruption but they have also begun to call on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down.

Videos posted on social media showed people chanting: “Mullahs, have some shame, leave the country alone.”

The demonstrators also shouted: “Long live Reza Shah”. Such calls are evidence of an unprecedented level of anger and break a taboo. The king ruled Iran from 1925 to 1941 and his Pahlavi dynasty was overthrown in a revolution in 1979 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Islamic Republic’s first leader.

The protests are the biggest since unrest in 2009 that followed the disputed re-election of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

They are also troublesome for the government of President Hassan Rouhani because he was elected on a promise to guarantee rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

Rouhani’s main achievement is a deal in 2015 with world powers that curbed Iran’s nuclear program in return for a lifting of most international sanctions. But it is yet to bring the economic benefits the government promised.

“Those who damage public property, violate law and order and create unrest are responsible for their actions and should pay the price,” state media quoted Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli as saying.

PROTESTS APPEAR SPONTANEOUS

Protesters defied the police and Revolutionary Guards who have used violence to crush previous unrest. The demonstrations could be more worrying for authorities because they seem spontaneous and lack a clear leader.

No political party has urged Iranians to take to the streets and opposition leaders who galvanised Iranians during 2009 are under house arrest. In addition, the range of slogans suggests discontent across social classes with government policies.

Iran has a dual system of clerical and republican rule, in which each faction vies for control. The supreme leader rules for life and is commander-in-chief of the armed forces. He also appoints the head of the judiciary and, in all, has more power over foreign and economic policy than the elected president.

In apparent response to the protests, the government backed down on plans to raise fuel prices, promised to increase cash handouts to the poor and create more jobs in coming years.

“We predict that at least 830,000 jobs will be created in the new year,” government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said on state television on Saturday night. He gave no details. Around 3.2 million Iranians are jobless.

Iranians also expressed anger over their country’s costly interventions in Syria and Iraq where it is engaged in a proxy war for influence against regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Videos on social media showed protesters in the city of Shiraz tearing down a banner of Qassem Soleimani, the powerful head of the Quds Force, the branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ that overseas operations in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

“The time has come for the regime in Iran to end terrorist activities, corruption & their disregard for human rights,” said U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on his Twitter page.

Protesters have attacked banks and government buildings and burned police vehicles. Two demonstrators were shot dead in the western town of Dorud on Saturday night. The deputy governor of Lorestan province blamed foreign agents for the deaths.

“No shots were fired by the police and security forces. We have found evidence of enemies of the revolution, Takfiri groups and foreign agents in this clash,” Habibollah Khojastehpour said in an interview on state television on Sunday. Takfiri is a term for extreme Sunni militants such as Islamic State.

Ahmad Khatami, a hardline cleric who leads Friday prayers in the capital Tehran, said the protests were similar to those in 2009 over alleged electoral fraud.

He called for capital punishment for those chanting slogans against the values of the Islamic Republic.

  • Anansi Tori

    The foreign agent referred to is probably the Mujahedin-e-Khalq, a terrorist organisation once on the AngloZionist Empire’s terrorist list (it was involved in the US embassy hostage taking) but subsequently removed by Hillary Clinton in 2012 when the AZE’s master, the ziofascist “statelet”, started using MEK in operations to try to destabilise Iran.

    The MEK, rebaptised the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is now a “respectable” organisation that is even involved in lobbying in Washington – influence is always for sale in Washington, provided the price is right, as the ziofascist entity knows so well.

    With the sharp turn of the Trump Administration against Iran, NCRI is now finding an audience, telling the American public that Iran is “cheating” on the nuclear deal. It also tells us that “Iran’s nuclear weapons program has far from halted” and has claimed to identify four major sites that “with a high degree of certainty” have been involved in various aspects of the allegedly ongoing nuclear weapons project. This has led Jillian Mele of Fox News to declare, falsely, that “It appears [Iran’s nuclear] weapons program is fully operational.”

    The CIA has in the past recruited MEK/NCRI agents to enter into Iran and report on nuclear facilities, but Mossad is the group’s principal employer. Agents, recruited and trained by Mossad, have killed a number of Iranian nuclear scientists and officials. The group appears to have ample financial resources, places full page ads in major US newspapers, and is also known to pay hefty fees to major political figures who are willing to speak publicly on its behalf.

    Because MEK/NCRI is a resource being used by Tel Aviv in its clandestine war against Iran, it is perhaps inevitable that many friends of the ziofascist “statelet” in the AngloZionist Empire actively campaigned to have the group removed from the terrorism list so that it could, ironically, have a free hand to continue to terrorize Iran. Indeed, neocons at their various think tanks and publications as well as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee all recommended delisting the group and continue to support it. Prominent American Jews to include Elie Wiesel and Alan Dershowitz have been advocates for the group in spite of its record of terrorism.

    The group’s well-connected friends have included prominent neocons like John Bolton and ex-CIA Directors James Woolsey, Michael Hayden and Porter Goss as well as former Generals Anthony Zinni, Peter Pace, Wesley Clark, and Hugh Shelton. Traditional conservatives close to the Trump Administration like Newt Gingrich, Fran Townsend and Elaine Chao are also fans of NCRI. Townsend in particular, as a “national security specialist”, has appeared on television to denounce Iran, calling its actions “acts of war” without indicating that she has received money from an opposition group.

  • NadavKatz

    The Islamist warlords of Iran ‘blame”.

    Isn’t it time that they blame themselves for what they have brought upon the citizens of Iran?
    And, isn’t it time to respect the citizens of Iran instead of coming with the call by the Revolutionary
    Guards that the protestors will face the Guards’ “iron fist”.

    And this is what the Islamist warlords of Iran attempt to spread throughout the region and beyond.

  • almostbroke

    They would say that wouldent they !!!

  • Lev

    Iranians killing their own for a change. Best of luck to both sides.

    • Evergreen

      True

  • Guest

    Reminiscent of 1953. I doubt President Putin will allow the Americans and their Zionist masters to get too far with any plans of regime change.

    • Plasma Dawn

      So it was the Americans and their Zionist masters who have taken to the streets in mass protests throughout Iran? Boy, do they have a lot of Americans and their Zionist masters in that country!

      • divadi bear

        Plasma
        Hi Plasma nice to see you back :-). Iran….they can say what the like, thanks to true press, we know who the majority of the demonstrators were !

