Moscovici: Cyprus need not fear as no harmonised corporate tax rate on the cards 

The European Commission is not proposing a single European corporate tax rate and Cyprus has nothing to fear in that regard, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici was quoted as saying on Sunday.

In an interview with local daily Politis, reported by CNA, Moscovici said: “The Commission does not intend to propose the harmonisation of corporate tax rates, and it is unable to do so even if it wanted to. This remains the sovereign right of our Member States. Cyprus has nothing to fear about this issue.”

Asked about the challenges of the Cypriot economy, the Commissioner said he had the opportunity earlier this month to inform the Eurogroup about the outcome of the third post-surveillance mission of the European Commission in Cyprus.

“I am glad to point out that economic conditions continue to improve, with growth reaching 3.5% in 2017, unemployment is declining rapidly and public finances are stronger than expected. Cyprus has the highest primary surplus in the eurozone this year (2017). Who would have believed three or four years ago that Cyprus could reverse its economic situation so quickly and impressively?”

Moscovici made it clear however, that there were still many challenges ahead. “Prudent fiscal policies should be pursued in order to continue to reduce public debt and create the budgetary space required for expenditure supporting development and the renewed momentum of structural reforms, which has slowed down in recent years.” he said.

“Two of the areas we have pointed out concern the modernisation of the judiciary and the reform of the public sector”.