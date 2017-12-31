Police issue Troodos weather warning for motorists

Police said on Sunday that due to the weather conditions prevailing in Troodos, the following roads are open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or equipped with chains.

Karvounas – Troodos

Platres – Troodos

Prodromos – Troodos

Drivers are urged to be very careful, to drive at low speed, to keep their lights on and drive at a safe distance from vehicles in front.

More information: www.cypruspolicenews.com and on police social media pages.

The start to the new year is expected to be rainy and slightly colder with weather having worsened on Sunday bringing rain to most areas.

Temperatures, which have been above normal seasonal levels at around 19 to 20 degrees celsius will drop to around 15C to 16C, by New Year’s Day.