Animal Party hits out over mass cat poisoning

January 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 10 comments

One of the cats found dead in Dasoudi

The Animal Party has called once more on state authorities to be vigilant following the mass poisoning of cats on New Year’s Day in Limassol.

According to the party, a Russian tourist who has been feeding cats in Dasoudi the past month, found at least ten of those cats dead on Monday afternoon.  It is believed that they have been poisoned.

The Animal Party said they reported the case to the nearest police station, and to the state vet services, who “responded immediately to their credit”.

The vet services picked up two of the cats for a necropsy, to find out the cause of their death.

“What’s tragic and very sad is that one of the kittens had its ear cropped, a standard practice done on neutered kittens,” the party said in an announcement.

It added that there is a cat colony in that area and volunteers were given coupons to neuter or spray stray cats they take care of as part of a neutering and spraying programme announced recently.

This probable mass poisoning is unacceptable, the party said.

“While efforts are being made by the state through the neutering programme to reduce the problem of increasing numbers of abandoned and stray cats and dogs, we regret to notice that our fellow citizens are choosing other methods, such as poisonings that are criminal and inhumane acts,” the party said.

It called on the competent state services and volunteers to be vigilant, and “report suspicious moves of our fellow citizens who, even in the days of Christmas and New Year, carry out barbaric and criminal acts against defenceless and innocent animals”.

They party expressed hope that this “bad and sad beginning to the new year does not continue in the same unacceptable and criminal way against animals, but ends soon for a better world, one of love and justice”.

 

  • Evergreen

    Horrific photograph.

  • TheProgrammer

    I LOVE cats but I do have a big issue, my neighbour feed more than 15 cats and all of them are coming to my house and sleep in/on the car, piss on the door step and make shit everywhere (just imagine twice a week you open the door and step in the piss !!!! ), what can i do to stop this???? any advise?

    • Panayiotis Karas

      Well you dont do what this article reported. I think the best action for strays is to capture and move to sanctuaries. There is no other more humane solution to this problem. Talk to the neighbor to stop the mass feeding, present evidence of fouling to make case more convincing to him/her. we all like cats but keep 1-2 as pets and neutered to avoid piss all over the place. Temporary solutions (for your door and car problem) include cat repellent spray but they last for 2-3 weeks and then they are back so it can get expensive in the long run.

    • European Citizen

      We had exactly the same story – the cats would come to our house from the park nearby and sleep / urinate / defecate in our yard. The only thing that actually worked, we started feeding them in the park and bringing them something to sleep on, like styrofoam “benches”, which we would make inside the bushes to protect them from rain. After that we stopped seeing them in our yard.

  • Bob Ellis

    We can easily understand why Cyprus has such a poor reputation when events like this take place. Sometimes it is very difficult to differentiate between the sick animals that commit such crimes and the poor animals that endure. Although I know whose side I am on. How can Nic and his friends play at being a developed country when this keeps on happening and nothing is done about it?

  • John Henry

    Such cruelty to innocenct beautiful cats. While this treatment is sad, what kind of individual so hates themself that they’d spend New Year’s day spreading poison? I can only imagine what they’re like at home should they, unfortunately, have a family.

  • gentlegiant161

    Seems no decline in the level of cruelty by ignorance.

    • SuzieQ

      It really saddens me.

      • Evergreen

        I am feeling afraid about my own cat now as he loves his long evening walks which probably many human beings do ‘nt like for animals around their homes😯

  • Adele is back x

    Sicko’s.

