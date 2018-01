The building of the Apollon football club in Limassol was evacuated on Monday evening after a call warning that a bomb was placed in the premises.

Police evacuated around 150 people in the building after 8.30pm when they received the call. A search was carried out, but no bomb was located.

During the search however, police found 68 computers that were switched off, and confiscated them as evidence for an investigation concerning illegal gambling. They were in two locked rooms of the building.