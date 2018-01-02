Body found in sea identified

January 2nd, 2018

Body found in sea identified

File photo

The body found early on Saturday floating in the sea at the old Limassol harbour has been identified as that of a 50-year-old woman from Iran, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, Anoush Ahmadi, was identified by a friend of hers, police said.

The body of Ahmadi was reportedly spotted at around 6.50am on Saturday by a guard who alerted the authorities.

Near the body, a woman’s handbag was reportedly found. It is believed to have belonged to Ahmadi but had nothing in it to help identify her. A mobile phone was also found on the sea bed near the body.

The results of a post mortem which is to be carried out on Wednesday, are expected to shed light on the cause of death.

 

  • Evergreen

    RIP. The incident requires a thorough investigation.

    • Cydee

      Agree.

