Body found in sea identified

The body found early on Saturday floating in the sea at the old Limassol harbour has been identified as that of a 50-year-old woman from Iran, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, Anoush Ahmadi, was identified by a friend of hers, police said.

The body of Ahmadi was reportedly spotted at around 6.50am on Saturday by a guard who alerted the authorities.

Near the body, a woman’s handbag was reportedly found. It is believed to have belonged to Ahmadi but had nothing in it to help identify her. A mobile phone was also found on the sea bed near the body.

The results of a post mortem which is to be carried out on Wednesday, are expected to shed light on the cause of death.