January 2nd, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 15 comments

Cyprus looking to bolster cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides

Saudi Arabia could play a role in the reunification of Cyprus, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said.

In an interview to Arabic international newspaper Asharq al-Awsat, published on Monday, Kasoulides said that Cyprus looks forward to “bolstering cooperation with Saudi Arabia in order to achieve security and stability in the region”.

Kasoulides, who is to escort President Nicos Anastasiades on his official visit to Saudi Arabia this week, at the invitation of King Salman, said that bilateral ties between the two countries “have taken an important step forward after Riyadh appointed its Athens ambassador as the Charge d’Affaires in Nicosia”.

This was followed by Cyprus opening an embassy in the Saudi capital. He expressed hope that the Kingdom would soon open a mission in Nicosia.

“I believe there are great opportunities for cooperation between us in many fields, such as economy, business and tourism,” Kasoulides told Asharq Al-Awsat.

He added that the Cypriot president’s visit to Saudi Arabia is a continuation of the country’s foreign policy in the region.

“Saudi Arabia is an important country and a leader in the Arab and Muslim worlds and King Salman is Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,” he said.

In addition, Kasoulides said that Riyadh could play a role in reuniting Cyprus.

“Many people believe that the problem lies between the Cypriot people. We are prepared to share the country with the Turkish-Cypriot population within a Cypriot union,” he said.

This would pave the way for reconciliation between the Christian Greek Cypriots and Muslim Turkish Cypriots, he explained.

“The main problem that will remain is Turkey, which is still following a strange policy towards the Arab world,” he said.

Kasoulides reiterated that the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the island is essential to resolving the problem. “This is where Saudi Arabia can play a role seeing as Ankara is trying to bolster its friendship with Riyadh,” he said. “There is a role that Saudi Arabia must play,” he stressed.

He added that Cyprus has succeeded in forming excellent ties with all of its neighbours including the Arab world.

Anastasiades departs for Riyadh later on Tuesday.

On Wednesday he will be received by the King during an official ceremony and will attend an official banquet, that the King will host in his honour. After that, the delegations of the two sides will have official consultations and will sign agreements.

Later in the afternoon, Anastasiades is to meet with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

While in Riyadh, President Anastasiades will also meet with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council and will pay an on-site visit to the facilities of J&P, a Cypriot-owned company.

The president be accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Transport and Energy, as well as by the Government Spokesman.

The delegation will return to Cyprus on Wednesday night.

 

  • Stanlio

    I’m by no means a supporter of Anastasiades and his government, but this opening of relations with Saudi Arabia is an important and impressive achievement. Not only could there be significant benefits to the economy and tourism; but the implications for the Cyprus issue cannot be underestimated either. Turkey’s threat to upgrade the occupation regime – particularly in fora such as the Organisation of Islamic Conference and the Gulf Cooperation Council – is now shown to be complete fantasy. Remember, after the failure of Crans Montana, Akinci saying the KFC will seek enhanced relations with Muslim countries. How’s that going, Mustafa?

    • The True Cypriot

      More hateful racist bile.

      We have partitioned Cyprus, so get used to it.

      Your corrupt “government” talking to any of the region’s despots will never change that.

      If you seriously think that your idiotic leader will have any sway with any if the despots he is meeting, then you are even more stupid than you appear.

      Israeli’s, Russians, Europeans, Arabs all visit and invest in the north.

      That is what matters to us, not whether a lunatic Arab despot has met with your half witted leader.

  • Evergreen

    Turkish cypriots are nearer than SA.Why not to negotiate with them directly?

    • costas

      Turkish Cyprus is not recognised by anyone other than Turkey and Azerbaijan

      • Evergreen

        Wait a bit.

        • costas

          no international nation will ever recognise a war and illegal occupation. The sooner you learn that the better it will be for everyone. One cannot reward a burglar and occupier in any law

          • Evergreen

            Taiwan!!!
            Precedence.

        • Bob

          One thousand years ?😂

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    The cyprus foreıghn minister Mr İoannis Kasoulides is very Clever and intelligent gentleman in my opinon a rare in politıcs genuıne man. Therefore my suggestion to him is after the elactıons to try and persuade MRAnastasiades for a new well thought and planned annaouncement to the world .saying how he is ready to fairly share the power of Government the wealth and economy including hydro Carbons of Cyprus wıth
    HİS COMPATRİOTS Turkish Cypriots and how TURKEYS presence can be of help to this fair Cyprus partnership wıth the thought of TURKEY some how staying as the regionts bıggest neıghbour involved maybe a partnership in the newly found hydro carbon wıth a method to market it to go vıa TURKEY wıll be the SOLUTION ALSO TO THE CENTURIES ON GOİNG GRECO TURKİSH ANEMOSITIES AND PEACE İN OUR REGİON ( A GOOD FAİR PLAN )CAN BE EXTREMELY BENEFICIAL FOR ALLPARTİES

    • costas

      the Turkish policy is they want it all their own way. The GC are no better though it is there land.

  • The True Cypriot

    Talking to islamic despots?

    Surely not!

    Next time the usual Greek and GC morons come on here and try and show a moral higher ground, perhaps they will need reminding that Saudi Arabia and its particular brand of Islam is the most extreme type.

    Never mind, our Greek neighbours are adept at pontificating about their “values” and “morality” whilst at the same time, trying to eke money out of the very people they hate.

    Ignorant hypocrites as ROC demonstrates below.

    • ROC..

      Yet again racist overtones from you, am sure CM are watching you, are nothing but a hypocrite that does not understand anything to do the political system of the world. you just continue bash anything that eminates being anything to do with the ROC do or its people, you demonstrate your underlying motive which is that your a Greek Cypriot hater and the ROC, why do you just admit it rather than try to paint yourself as a neutral commentator,

      • The True Cypriot

        You spend every waking hour slagging off Turks and muslims [not that I am either] and yet you defend, even praise the ROC government for getting into bed with the most extreme islamic country. You are a hypocrite.

        When i point that out you have the cheek to call me a racist?

        I simply respond to news reports – if you, or any GC make a sensible point, then I will be the first to praise.

        You should try it sometime.

  • costas

    sounds like another jolly party for Anastasiades eating the golden oily kebabs

    • ROC..

      No disrespect but why do you tend to follow a defeatist attitude like most that come on CM, a tie between countries is always a good thing, even if it bears no fruits, it like the Tapis and Erdogans meeting, maybe it never bore any fruits this time round but it broken the ice and am sure future meetings will occur and hope that stronger friendly ties will become of it.

