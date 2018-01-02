Driver seven times over alcohol limit

A 57-year-old man was caught driving in Nicosia seven times over the alcohol limit police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the initial breathalyser test given to the 57-year-old, who was stopped on Monday evening in an area near Pera Horio in the Nicosia district, found an alcohol level of 158 microgrammes in his system. The legal limit is 22mg.

The driver was arrested and was charged with a number of offences concerning traffic violations. He was released and is to appear in court at a later date.

His car was held at the Pera Horio police station.

  • Bob

    158 micrograms is < 22 mg .

    1000 microgram = 1mg

    Do the math he is not over the limit

    • Cydee

      Looks like it’s not just the motorist overdoing it…

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      No intention to make light of this law, to state that the driver was seven times over is not very accurate, however. If the limit were 0.8 per mille (80 mg) as in some American states, he would only be at twice that level, but just as intoxicated.

  • Barry White

    Another one of the Justice Minister`s boy racers – 57 years old?

  • Monica

    7 X’s !
    What ?
    Released to keep driving ? !!!!!

  • Evergreen

    Phewwwwwwww. I can’dare something kike this.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    So . . . 2018 will be much the same as 2017 on the highways and byways of Cyprus.

    • Adele is back x

      Nothing will change 👁 …..Happy New Year x

