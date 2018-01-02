Driver seven times over alcohol limit

A 57-year-old man was caught driving in Nicosia seven times over the alcohol limit police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the initial breathalyser test given to the 57-year-old, who was stopped on Monday evening in an area near Pera Horio in the Nicosia district, found an alcohol level of 158 microgrammes in his system. The legal limit is 22mg.

The driver was arrested and was charged with a number of offences concerning traffic violations. He was released and is to appear in court at a later date.

His car was held at the Pera Horio police station.