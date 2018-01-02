Egypt hangs four convicted of deadly 2015 bomb attack

January 2nd, 2018 Middle East 0 comments

Egypt hangs four convicted of deadly 2015 bomb attack

Egypt has hanged four men convicted by a military court of killing three military students in a bombing in 2015, security sources said on Tuesday.

It was the second reported multiple execution of convicted Islamist militants in a week. A week ago Egypt hanged 15 men accused of deadly attacks in the Sinai peninsula, believed to be the largest number of people executed in a single day since President Abdel Fateh al-Sisi took power.

The latest executions were carried out in the Borg al-Arab prison, west of the coastal city of Alexandria, after the military appeals court rejected appeals by the defendants, the sources said.

The four were hanged for their role in a bombing in the Nile Delta town of Kafr al-Sheikh that took place during violence that followed the ouster of President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood. Sisi, then the military chief, removed Mursi in mid-2013 after mass protests against Mursi’s rule.

The court also sentenced three others in absentia to death, and jailed eight others, including Salah al-Feki, head of the Muslim Brotherhood’s administrative office in Kafr al-Sheikh.

Authorities banned the Brotherhood and declared it a terrorist organisation after Mursi was deposed, arresting thousands of its members and supporters.

Since then, Egypt has faced a growing insurgency from Islamic State fighters in the Sinai Peninsula.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close