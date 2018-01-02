Israel raises threshold to cede parts of Jerusalem in peace deal

An Israeli flag is seen near the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount

Israel set a higher threshold on Tuesday for any future vote on ceding parts of Jerusalem to the Palestinians, who want the eastern part of the city for a future independent state.

The amendment passed by the Israeli parliament to existing legislation raised from 61 to 80 the number of votes that would be required in the 120-seat Knesset to approve any proposal to hand over part of the city to “a foreign party”.

The amendment, long in the legislative pipeline, comes less than a month after US President Donald Trump angered the Palestinians, Middle East leaders and world powers by recognising Jerusalem as Israel‘s capital.

US negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians have been frozen since 2014 but, if ever resumed, a special Israeli parliament majority to approve handing over parts of Jerusalem could complicate efforts to reach a peace accord.

Trump’s Dec. 6 decision touched off protests in the region and the Palestinians have said Washington can no longer serve as a peace broker. A US bid to revive negotiations, led by the president’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has so far shown no progress.

“The authority to relinquish parts of the land is not in the hands of any Jew, nor of the Jewish people,” said Naftali Bennett, head of the far-right Jewish Home coalition party, which sponsored the legislation.

Palestinian officials were not immediately available for comment on the new amendment, which passed by a vote of 64 to 52.

Opposition head Isaac Herzog said Jewish Home was leading Israel “toward a terrible disaster”.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the most sensitive issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in a move not recognised internationally. It says the entire city is its “eternal and indivisible” capital.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state that would also include the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party unanimously urged legislators in a non-binding resolution to effectively annex Israeli settlements built in the West Bank.

Political commentators said the decision might bolster right-wing support for Netanyahu, who could seek a public mandate in an early election while he awaits possible criminal indictments against him on corruption suspicions. He denies wrongdoing.

Parliamentary elections are not due until November 2019 but the police investigations in two cases of alleged corruption against Netanyahu and tensions among coalition partners in his government could hasten a poll.

Some commentators, pointing to an existing law that already sets a similar high threshold for handing over territory in a land-for-peace deal, have said Jewish Home was essentially competing with Likud for support among the right-wing base.

  • Anansi Tori

    The reason the ziofascist “statelet” keeps raising thresholds & moving the goal posts is that it does NOT want to have a peace deal with the Palestinians, and NOT give up any part of Jerusalem, despite the fact that the city, international ground, has been illegally annexed.

    A number of years ago, after the Palestinians had recognised the “statelet”, Nutanyahoo himself introduced a new “threshold”: the Palestinians had to recognise the “statelet” as a Jewish country, i.e the Palestinians had to accept their dispossession, their disenfranchisement, the Apartheid system imposed on them, and even their own extermination.

    So there is nothing new under the sun with this newest hurdle that racist cesspool is creating.

  • NadavKatz

    Jerusalem is, has been and shall continue to be the political, cultural and spiritual capital of the Jewish people for the past more than 3,000 years and that of this people’s sovereign nation-state, the State of Israel, for the past nearly 70 years.

    It is only natural that in the wake of demands by outsiders to hand over portions of Israel’s capital to outsiders, the State of Israel will ensure that legality, morality and politically it would be as difficult as possible to force the Jewish people as a whole and citizens of the State of Israel, to bow down to forces with the wrong interests in the first place.

    P.S. The role of Europe and each of its countries is part of this move. For me, a Jew, to listen to European officials who know not a thing about the Arab Israeli conflict but who continue nevertheless to utter the mantra: “two-state solution with Jerusalem as its shared capital” sounds like a modification by arrogant people “final solution”. We, Jews, have vowed: Never Again!! Never again shall we provide such people the pleasure of seeing us, Jews, delivered to the slaughter houses like silent sheep. This law is part of that commitment.

    • NuffSaid

      You turn this into a debate about the Holocaust? What a sad individual you are.

      • Anansi Tori

        There are only 2 tools the ziofascists have at their disposal to justify past theft of land, ongoing theft of land, keeping Palestinians subjugated & working at their slow extermination (a Slowocaust): the Holocaust & antisemitism.

        The reason they only have these tools is because the have no real, fact-based arguments to justify their crimes I listed. So whenever they are challenged to justify their war crimes & crimes against humanity, they use those 2 tools.

      • NadavKatz

        Sadly, when many of us, Jews, look at Europe we are reminded of centuries of deadly anti-Semitism. And, when viewing European’s reaction to present day events, the reactions are akin to what I described above. Of interest, anti-Semitism is so deeply rooted in the psyche of Europeans that they are not even aware of their very wrong behavior when it comes to dealing with us, Jews, and our sovereign nation-state.

        • NuffSaid

          You don’t half come up with some rubbish, your comments verge on the edge of hate. As for centuries of antisemitism within Europe, that may be true but two wrongs don’t make a right.

