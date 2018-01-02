Netanyahu asks for trilateral postponement

January 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

Netanyahu asks for trilateral postponement

Israeli PM Netanyahu

The trilateral summit slated to take place on January 8 between Cyprus, Greece and Israel was postponed on Tuesday to a date set to be later announced.

The reason stems from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attendance in parliament (Knesset) which is set to vote on a crucial bill which will see convenience stores closed on Shabbat, according to Times of Israel.

Cyprus, Greece and Israel had earlier announced the trilateral would involve signing an agreement designed to combat marine pollution, a deal marked by Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis as “significant”.

Print Friendly
  • athessalonian

    Can’t help but wonder if the stated reason for the postponement is for real or whether Mr. Netanyahu is giving both Cyprus and Greece the “cold shoulder” while preserving diplomatic ties. A plausible scenario, temporary as it may be, meant to subtly express Israel’s dismay towards those who defied the US presidential decree recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital by voting in favour of the recent UNGA non-binding motion to rescind it.

    • NadavKatz

      No cold shoulder. The vote at the Knesset has been a major political matter in Israel and the ruling coalition, lacking the proper number of votes, asked a hospitalized MK as well as a man in morning after his wife’s premature death to come and participate in the vote. It is real. It is not a game.

  • The True Cypriot

    Never mind~ nasty Nik can go sort out North Korea on his spare day.

    He needs to meet all the despots our there.

  • alexander reutersward

    at least Cyprusis building stronger relations with Saudi Arabia, not sure what religious fanatic state that is the worst.

  • Ιοαννις Γεωργιου

    Cant imagine five year later how many fireworks like this of tricky Nick will go off

  • Anansi Tori

    Reinforcing the ethnotheocracy in the ziofascist “statelet” so its racist character becomes an ever stronger, singular symbol thus destroying the very few, tenuous democratic aspects there were.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close