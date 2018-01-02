Netanyahu asks for trilateral postponement

The trilateral summit slated to take place on January 8 between Cyprus, Greece and Israel was postponed on Tuesday to a date set to be later announced.

The reason stems from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attendance in parliament (Knesset) which is set to vote on a crucial bill which will see convenience stores closed on Shabbat, according to Times of Israel.

Cyprus, Greece and Israel had earlier announced the trilateral would involve signing an agreement designed to combat marine pollution, a deal marked by Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis as “significant”.