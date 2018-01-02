Spectacular closing for Pafos2017 Cultural Capital

Music, images, projections, mapping, and lighting, added to the emotional closing ceremony of the Paphos 2017 Cultural Capital, on December 30, 2017, at the same place it kicked off in January of the same year in a central square of this western coastal town.

The end of 2017 also signalled the end of an exceptionally important journey for Paphos and at the same time the beginning of a new one.

Chairman of the Paphos 2017 Board, Christos Patsalides, said at the event that during the past year Paphos promoted its own history and culture, and also added to the European cultural scene, placing Paphos on the European cultural map.

He said it was also an opportunity for Paphos to transform into a modern and dynamic city, producing and supporting culture, and actively involving its citizens and visitors.

“We are proud because with our meagre means we created a programme for 2017 with more than 350 events and 1,700 performers from Cyprus and the rest of the world,” Patsalides said.

He said that hundreds of volunteers, performers, artists, and associates worked and overcame obstacles, to produce a spectacular result.

Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos said that during the past twelve months, the small town of Paphos with 35,000 citizens, covering 20 square kilometres, lived a unique experience by becoming the cultural centre of a whole continent.

“Our town transformed through urban restructuring and infrastructure projects, we felt the pulse of the society joining forces around a truly great purpose,” he said.

Phedonos noted that “we cannot but utilise with determination, proper planning, and vision, this valuable chapter.”

The closing event included music and theatre by renowned artists. It ended with a firework display.