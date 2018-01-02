Man charged with Juliana murder (Updated)

A 31-year-old man has been charged by police in London for the murder of Juliana Tudos, a 22-year-old adopted by a Cypriot, whose body was found in Finsbury Park.

Metropolitan police named him as Kasim Lewis of Friern Barnet. He was arrested on New Year’s Day in east London and is set to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Tudos, a Moldovan citizen born in Russia and adopted by her Cypriot step-father went missing on Christmas Eve after she finished her shift bartending at the World’s End pub in Camden.

Her body was found three days later in a disused building in Finsbury Park.

Friends and colleagues had gotten increasingly concerned when she failed to turn up to Christmas celebration plans and work.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

Reports suggest Tudos recently started using the park as a shortcut to get to her home in Upper Tollington Park, Haringey despite avoiding the area at night.

Haringey Borough Commander Detective Chief Superintendent Des Fahy said that extra officers had been deployed for reassurance but such incidents were rare.

“We understand that the local community might have concerns, but I want to reassure people that incidents of this nature are incredibly rare. We have police out and about on patrol and local Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been out speaking to members of the community.

“By all accounts, Iuliana was a bubbly lively girl enjoying a fun life in London when she was tragically taken from her loved ones. Our hearts go out to them.”