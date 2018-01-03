Bar review: Boulevard Bistro wine bar, Paphos

Boulevard bistro and wine bar in Paphos is a hugely popular venue for people of all ages found in a convenient location on Kennedy Square in the centre of newly revamped Paphos old town.

With an outdoor space at the front and a secluded outdoor garden to the rear and all sorts of events regularly offered, it’s not surprising this venue has flourished since it was taken over more than three years ago.

It can get very busy and sometimes the wait for food and drinks can take some time. Locals and tourists mix happily, and the food is tasty and of a good quality.

Staff here are friendly, well trained and helpful and the crowd is ‘grown up’ and jolly. Generally, customers are well-heeled, and the venue is stylish. In the evenings, accomplished DJs, musicians and singers often entertain, and events are announced on the venue’s Facebook page.

For a more ‘romantic’ experience, the ‘secret garden’ is the spot to book, however, it is often heaving with couples and small groups during the summer months. This is beautifully decorated and an outdoor bar with friendly barmen is busy all night.

Cocktails are delicious and an extensive wine list includes Cypriot, European and new world wines. A good selection of other alcoholic drinks are available along with coffees, teas and soft drinks. All are reasonably priced and as the area to the front is now pedestrianised, this is a prime spot to while away the hours and people watch.

The decor is modern and exposed brick work in the interior adds to the ambience.

Boulevard is open all day and gets packed, especially during the weekend evenings so it’s imperative to book ahead.

Even though staff can sometimes be a bit overworked, a visit here is worth the effort. Boulevard is a lovely venue, it has a great atmosphere and cocktails are some of the best in Paphos.

Boulevard Bistro Wine Bar

Where: Kennedy Square, Paphos

When: 9am-2am

Contact: 26 910871, 99 885645