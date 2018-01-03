City back to winning ways with 3-1 victory over Watford

RUNAWAY Premier League leaders Manchester City returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Watford on Tuesday.

After a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday ended their 18-match winning run, City, who lead second-placed Manchester United by 15 points, took 38 seconds to get in front when an unmarked Raheem Sterling turned in a low cross from Leroy Sane at the back post.

Belgian Kevin De Bruyne had a free kick tipped on to the bar and it was his low cross in the 13th minute which was turned into his own net by Watford defender Christian Kabasele to make it 2-0.

Andre Gray tested Ederson after a rare break from the visitors but City wrapped up victory in the 63rd minute when Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes fumbled a low De Bruyne cross and Sergio Aguero pounced to slot home the loose ball.

Gray got a consolation for Watford in the 82nd minute, slotting home a low cross from Andre Carillo.

Tottenham Hotspur could afford to start Harry Kane on the bench and watch his replacement Fernando Llorente spearhead their hard-earned 2-0 win at bottom club Swansea City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Former Swansea man Llorente, enjoying a rare start as Kane recovered from a heavy cold, headed Spurs in front after 12 minutes, although he was clearly offside when meeting Christian Eriksen’s free kick.

In incessant driving rain at the Liberty Stadium, Spurs looked largely in control until after the break when Jordan Ayew went close and Jan Vertonghen inadvertently deflected a Swansea attack against his own post.

Yet Kane, brought on for the final 20 minutes, calmed nerves as he superbly set up an 89th-minute goal for Dele Alli that sealed the victory that lifted Spurs fifth in the table, above their local rivals Arsenal.

Andy Carroll’s dramatic double lifted West Ham out of the relegation zone. The Hammers were trailing fellow strugglers West Brom until two goals from their towering striker – the second deep in stoppage time – secured a 2-1 win.

James McClean had given the Baggies a first-half lead, but Carroll equalised with a trademark header and then buried an angled shot to leave the Baggies languishing in the bottom three.

Seven of Albion’s weary starters against the Gunners kept their places, with Jake Livermore a late replacement for Matty Phillips who felt his hamstring during the warm-up.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time Marko Arnautovic swept one final ball across goal and Carroll slotted in from the angle to secure a much-needed win.

James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic struck to help Crystal Palace come from behind and continue their revival under Roy Hodgson as they beat Southampton 2-1 in their Premier League clash.

Saints took the lead at a rainswept St Mary’s when Shane Long struck his first goal since February 2017 in the 17th minute, ending his drought by smashing home Jeremy Pied’s low cross from inside the area.

Alex McCarthy made a superb low save to deny Christian Benteke as Palace pushed for an equaliser after the break, and they finally found one in the 69th minute when McArthur drove home from close range after Benteke’s flick-on.

Then Milivojevic curled home a sumptuous winner from 20 metres from Andros Townsend’s cut-back with 10 minutes remaining to help Palace leapfrog their opponents and move into 14th, while Southampton drop to 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference, and departing to boos from their fans.