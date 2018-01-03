Copper wiring stolen from hospital

Unknown thieves stole copper wires and lightning rods worth €15,000 from a container at Larnaca hospital between December 29 and January 3.

A supervisor of the electricians helping to build a new wing at the hospital reported to police on Wednesday morning that the materials were stolen from a container which is used as a warehouse and an office for the electrical engineers.

Police officers who examined the scene discovered that the thieves forced open the two locks on the door to gain entry.

It is not yet known whether the contents of the container are covered by insurance.

There is no CCTV system in place.

