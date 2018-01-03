Dangerous driving conditions

Due to heavy rainfall and dense fog in Troodos, visibility is limited and drivers are urged to be particularly careful, police said on Wednesday afternoon.

The roads of Karvounas – Troodos, Prodromos – Troodos and Platres – Troodos, are open to traffic but are slippery, while in some parts of these roads there have been landslides and rockslides.

Visibility is also limited, due to torrential rains, in the Nicosia to Larnaca motorway, near Koshi.

Motorists are urged to be particularly careful, to drive at low speed, to maintain safe distances from the vehicles in front and to keep their lights on.