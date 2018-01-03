Dangerous driving conditions

January 3rd, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Dangerous driving conditions

Due to heavy rainfall and dense fog in Troodos, visibility is limited and drivers are urged to be particularly careful, police said on Wednesday afternoon.

The roads of Karvounas – Troodos, Prodromos – Troodos and Platres – Troodos, are open to traffic but are slippery, while in some parts of these roads there have been landslides and rockslides.

Visibility is also limited, due to torrential rains, in the Nicosia to Larnaca motorway, near Koshi.

Motorists are urged to be particularly careful, to drive at low speed, to maintain safe distances from the vehicles in front and to keep their lights on.

Print Friendly
  • JS Gost

    Why just the Troodos and why just now ? Everyday is dangerous on Cypriot roads. Add some rain, darkness, mobiles, badly maintain cars and causalities keep stacking up. It’s not the roads, weather or any other factor; just abysmal drivers and no law enforcement.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close