House approves extended deadline for low-income pensioners

January 3rd, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

The plenary House session on Wednesday approved the referral of a bill on low-income pensioners and passed a law which entitles these pensioners to apply for supplementary pensions from the ministry of labour and social security.

It passed with a majority vote of 47 MPs in favour and two – those of Elam – against.

MPs unanimously agreed to an amendment tabled by Diko to extend the right of low-income pensioners to apply by the end of 2019.

The bill concerns people who received a low pension until July 2014 and were beneficiaries of a complementary pension, also commonly known as the “small cheque”, and who did not file an application to continue receiving it when the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) kicked in.

Cabinet’s initial amendment provided the deadline would be at the end of 2018.

A bill which entitles all persons who submit their tax returns for all years including 2015 by the end of June 2018 to benefit from provisions of the law on the repayment of arrears was also approved.

Forty three MPs voted in favour while one, Charalambos Theopemptou, abstained.

  • Benny bumble

    Its good to know that our poverty stricken government ministers will be looked after when they eventually retire.

  • Peter G

    Good. Elder poverty is a shame, no matter where it occurs, and governments should do all within their power to combat it. Each productive generation, after all, enjoys the fruit of the efforts and successes (and failures, I suppose) of the previous generations.

  • almostbroke

    And how many votes has that exercise ‘bought ‘?

    • Peter G

      You are such a cynic, almostbroke. Often a level-headed cynic, but biting, nevertheless.

      • almostbroke

        Alas P ! one of my many failings ! cynicism being only one ! My template is the often quoted great American President Abe Lincoln ‘ you can fool some the people all
        of the time , all the of the people some of the time , but you cannot fool all of the people all the time ‘ well perhaps Cyprus is an exception ! Cynicism !!!!!!

