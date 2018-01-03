House approves extended deadline for low-income pensioners

The plenary House session on Wednesday approved the referral of a bill on low-income pensioners and passed a law which entitles these pensioners to apply for supplementary pensions from the ministry of labour and social security.

It passed with a majority vote of 47 MPs in favour and two – those of Elam – against.

MPs unanimously agreed to an amendment tabled by Diko to extend the right of low-income pensioners to apply by the end of 2019.

The bill concerns people who received a low pension until July 2014 and were beneficiaries of a complementary pension, also commonly known as the “small cheque”, and who did not file an application to continue receiving it when the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) kicked in.

Cabinet’s initial amendment provided the deadline would be at the end of 2018.

A bill which entitles all persons who submit their tax returns for all years including 2015 by the end of June 2018 to benefit from provisions of the law on the repayment of arrears was also approved.

Forty three MPs voted in favour while one, Charalambos Theopemptou, abstained.