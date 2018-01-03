Let the music take you away this week

The week is set for music, and here are two of the many choices to tantalise your musical ear.

First, we stop off at Paphos where local musician Lefteris Moumtzis will share his love for music with us at the Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre on Friday.

Moumtzis is a composer and producer whose musical journey began at the age of six when he started piano lessons. Apart from his many solo releases and various collaborations, he is also the founder of the independent record label Louvana Records and the artistic director of Fengaros Music Festival, Music Village Fengaros and Lefkosia Loop Festival. He does not always play alone but quite often performs as part of the local band The Low Spark, on vocals and bass. The band is one of the leading alt-psych-rock outfits on the island.

The music man has spent the last two years touring Germany, France, England and Greece presenting his first solo album entitled Now Happiness, and now he is ready to share it with the Paphos crowd. He will perform songs from this album, as well as a number of unreleased songs. Cover versions are also on the agenda.

Next we move to Larnaca on Saturday, where the Greek heavy rock/metal band Planet of Zeus will be returning to Savino Live, with the band’s usual energy and taste for a rocking good time.

The four-member band will explode onto the Savino Live scene with songs from all four of their albums including their latest one, Loyal to the Pack. But, before they do so – and to make sure the stage is warm enough for them – the event will be opened by the local five-member raw rock ‘n’ roll band Sensual Alchemist.

Sensual Alchemist, from Larnaca, was formed in 2014. Since then, the band has been, as they say themselves, a process in development. It is “an amalgamation of riff-oriented, heavy rock and borderline metal,” according to the band’s Facebook page. Their sound never stays the same for very long, however, as the musicians’ sound is constantly evolving to incorporate a variety of styles and influences.

Now back to the main act. Although the boys from Planet of Zeus have been making music together since 2000, their albums took off in 2008, with the first being Eleven the Hard Way.

For the last 16 years they haven’t let the rock scene rest, with non-stop touring around Greece, playing every venue possible, from small bars to massive stadiums.

Their raw, sincere and constantly evolving live performances have secured them a faithful hardcore following.

Even though they are loyal to the pack, they have shared the stage with a number of international performers, including Hermano and Brant Bjork, Monster Magnet, Karma to Burn, Eyehategod, and Church of Misery.

Their highly successful 2011 Greek tour, which included all Greek major cities, their participation in the Stoned from the Underground Festival in Germany and their cult music videos led to Planet of Zeus’ sold-out Athenian concert last year, with an audience of 800 people rocking out happily.

Lefteris Moumtzis

Live performance by the local musician. January 5. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420

Planet of Zeus

Live performance by the band. January 6. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10pm. €15. Tel: 24-620861