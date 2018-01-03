Noisy neighbours a problem for almost one fifth of EU residents, Cyprus 15 per cent

Last year, 17.9 per cent of EU residents reported they had suffered due to noisy neighbours or noise on the streets where they live, according to Eurostat.

In Cyprus the same rate was slightly more than 15 per cent, equal to Belgium.

Unsurprisingly, this proportion is more than twice as high for people living in cities (23.3 per cent) than for those in rural areas (10.4 per cent).

The proportion of people that reported having experienced problems with noise from their neighbours or the street tends to decrease with the number of persons in the household.

While almost 20.8 per cent of single persons claimed to have been disturbed by neighbourhood noise, this affected 17.8 per cent of two-adult households and 16.6 per cent of those made up of three or more adults.

Similarly, the share is higher for households without dependent children (18.4 per cent) than for those with dependent children (17.5 per cent).

One in four suffers from neighbourhood noise in Malta, Germany and the Netherlands.

Across the EU Member States in 2016, about a quarter of the population reported experiencing problems with noise from their neighbours or the street in Malta (26.2 per cent), Germany (25.1 per cent) and the Netherlands (24.9 per cent). They were followed by those living in

Portugal (23.1 per cent), Romania (20.3 per cent), Greece (19.9 per cent) and Luxembourg (19.7 per cent).

At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest proportion was recorded in Ireland (7.9 per cent), ahead of Croatia (8.5 per cent), Bulgaria (10.0 per cent) and Estonia (10.4 per cent).