Noisy neighbours a problem for almost one fifth of EU residents, Cyprus 15 per cent

January 3rd, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Noisy neighbours a problem for almost one fifth of EU residents, Cyprus 15 per cent

Last year, 17.9 per cent of EU residents reported they had suffered due to noisy neighbours or noise on the streets where they live, according to Eurostat.

In Cyprus the same rate was slightly more than 15 per cent, equal to Belgium.
Unsurprisingly, this proportion is more than twice as high for people living in cities (23.3 per cent) than for those in rural areas (10.4 per cent).
The proportion of people that reported having experienced problems with noise from their neighbours or the street tends to decrease with the number of persons in the household.

While almost 20.8 per cent of single persons claimed to have been disturbed by neighbourhood noise, this affected 17.8 per cent of two-adult households and 16.6 per cent of those made up of three or more adults.

Similarly, the share is higher for households without dependent children (18.4 per cent) than for those with dependent children (17.5 per cent).

One in four suffers from neighbourhood noise in Malta, Germany and the Netherlands.

Across the EU Member States in 2016, about a quarter of the population reported experiencing problems with noise from their neighbours or the street in Malta (26.2 per cent), Germany (25.1 per cent) and the Netherlands (24.9 per cent). They were followed by those living in

Portugal (23.1 per cent), Romania (20.3 per cent), Greece (19.9 per cent) and Luxembourg (19.7 per cent).

At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest proportion was recorded in Ireland (7.9 per cent), ahead of Croatia (8.5 per cent), Bulgaria (10.0 per cent) and Estonia (10.4 per cent).

Print Friendly
  • Eye on Cyprus

    Perhaps fly-tipped rubbish helps to absorb and/or divert sound.

  • costas

    how about the people that leave their dogs inside their gates and affects all the flats and houses around this. Also the late night disco music.

  • divadi bear

    Many Cypriots are extremely noisy. They sit opposite each other, don’t talk….they shout ! Why ? If they spent their working days on a noisy factory floor I could understand it but there are no noisy factories here.

  • Samting

    Bloody noisy dogs around us!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close