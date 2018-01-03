Be part of the biggest running event of the year

Now we are done with Christmas and letting things slide a little, it is time to get back in shape and go for those goals. The sporty types out there will know that the Opap Limassol Marathon GSO will be held in March, and you not-so-sporty types may be interested in finding out more and going that extra mile.

This is the official marathon of Cyprus and the largest sports event on the island, really offering something for everyone – from the very fit to those of us who just want to get fit. You can run the marathon, the half marathon, the 10-km energy run, the five-km city run, the five-km corporate run, and kids have their very own one-km run.

The course of the marathon is of a low degree of difficulty. It is essentially a flat race along a long straight line. The greatest part of the marathon will be along the coastal road of greater Limassol, so you can also soak up the sun and breathe in some sea-air, in preparation for summer.

The marathon will start on the Limassol Molos and go along towards the end of the seafront, where the athletes will turn, and the route will continue in a westerly direction. The focal point is at Georgios Grivas Digenis street, where runners will turn and run the end of the route on the Limassol Molos.

This year the organisers of the event are offering runners exclusive Opap Limassol Marathon GSO branded T-shirts available in two styles, graphic and technical. You can purchase your Opap Limassol Marathon GSO T-Shirt after you register for the event, directly from the registration page.

Limassol Marathon GSO

Run in the marathon, half marathon, 10km health race, 5km city race, corporate race or the 1km race for kids. March 17-18. 38 Omonias Avenue (promenade) Limassol. Times: TBA €48-24. Tel: 25-880100