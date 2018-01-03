Partial approval of police anti-corruption bill

January 3rd, 2018

The House in session on Wednesday (Christos Theodorides)

The House plenum on Wednesday partially approved the referral of a bill concerning the internal police audit service, aimed to tackle corruption within the force.

As it stands, the law now only grants some of the powers the internal police audit service was designed to have.

Aimed to investigate police officers suspected of breaking the law, following parliament’s 47 votes in favour and two against, by Elam, the service will now have the authority to put officers in the force under surveillance without a court warrant.

Officers will also be subject to narcotests and alcohol level tests without warning.

After the session, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said although he was pleased that some of the original provisions had remained intact, the bill passed into law gave the service limited authority and created unequal treatment between the general public and members of the police force.

The original legislation allowed the audit service – based on reasonable suspicion alone – to enter any premises without a court warrant to gather evidence or material suggesting criminal activity on the part of police officers.

MPs did not pass this part into law citing concerns it would give the service unrestricted power. Disy was the only party in favour of the provision.

Nicolaou disagreed with the concerns saying this made the service’s job harder.

“For example, in a case concerning theft which may have taken place at the premises of a member of the public, police can enter without a search warrant.”

But in a case where a police officer is suspected of being involved, a court warrant would be required to carry out the investigations.

“To do this, there must be concrete evidence for court to issue the warrant.”

The minister questioned why lawmakers allowed this discrepancy to exist between members of the public and members of the force.

 

  • Peter G

    I think that that Jonas Nicolaou’s argumentum ad absurdum is just that, an absurdity. Surely, if there are witnesses to exigent circumstances, be it a member of the general public or a member of the police force, the police may enter private premises, regardless of whether they are owned by a member of the force or someone else.

    Instead of trying to trample over the rights to privacy, security and quiet enjoyment of one’s private residence/home through the passage of repugnant “laws,” the minister might consider making consent to search real/immovable property owned or controlled by a member of the police force a condition of employment.

    There seems to be some support by commentators on these pages that police force members be subjected to higher scrutiny than members of the general public because they are vested with the overwhelming police power of the state, which they might abuse or misdirect. If there is a consensus in that regard, the state might make it an ab initio condition of employment that the internal audit unit, or whatever you want to call it, have the right to raid the cop’s home at any time for any reason, no, for mere suspicion that something is awry. Nobody forces these chaps to be cops, so it’s not an adhesion contract (a contract imposed by a party with superior power on the weaker party) and there you have it, the police living in a police state!

    • Lev

      I agree.
      P.S. It’s a pleasure to see a carefully worded comment with a balanced opinion.

  • almostbroke

    It must stick in the craw of the police force having a collection of charlatans in the Parliament , immune from prosecution themselves , legislating on a Police anti – corruption Bill !

