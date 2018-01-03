Refugee awareness campaign to promote closer relations

An awareness campaign publicising the lives of refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants in Cyprus and promoting closer relations with them will be run in 2018 for the second year, it was announced on Wednesday.

“The purpose of the ‘Aware’ campaign is to raise awareness of the communities of refugees and immigrants who are often marginalised due to social exclusion, racist attitudes and difficulties of adaptation and integration,” coordinators of the prgramme said.

“The aim is for Cypriots to get to know these communities, to listen to their experiences and to understand their abilities and their contribution to society.”

The campaign includes information seminars in schools and universities, experiential workshops, workshops, events, contact with journalists and the media, youth organisations and local authorities.

Aware will also broadcast television and radio messages as well as mini-documentaries with stories of refugees and immigrants and their experiences in Cypriot society in their efforts to socially integrate and organise their lives.

The campaign is co-funded by the European Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and the Republic of Cyprus.

It is also supported by UNHCR, the education ministry, the Cyprus Youth Organisation and other bodies.

A continuous update of the activities is available at the website www.cyprusaware.eu as well as via social media.

In a related development, the health ministry has announced a mental health service programme at the Kofinou refugee camp and the Menoyia immigrant detention centre.

As part of the programme, psychological services by clinical psychologists are provided for until June 25, 2018, with the intention of helping migrants with psychological problems.

The clinical psychologists are available at Kofinou on Monday and Wednesdays from 3.20pm until 9pm, Tuesdays 4-8pm, Thursdays 4-9pm and Saturdays 9am-1pm.

They will be at the Menoyia detention centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3pm until 6pm.

The project budget is expected to reach €49,471, 90 per cent of which comes from community resources and 10 per cent from national resources.