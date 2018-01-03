Singapore bans film focused on indicted Palestinian teen activist

January 3rd, 2018 Asia, Middle East 17 comments

Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi (R) enters a military courtroom escorted by Israeli Prison Service personnel at Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah

Singapore has banned a film festival from screening a documentary later this week that features a teenage Palestinian female activist whose arrest last month has made her a symbol of resistance to Israeli military occupation in the West Bank.

Justifying the ban, authorities in the Southeast Asian city state said the film Radiance of Resistance was “skewed” and potentially divisive for Singapore’s multi-ethnic population.

The documentary, which looks at the Palestine-Israeli conflict through the eyes of 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi and another young female activist, lacked “counterbalance”, the Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) said on its website.

“The skewed narrative of the film is inflammatory and has the potential to cause disharmony amongst the different races and religions in Singapore,” the IMDA said.

The documentary was due to have been shown at the Singapore Palestinian Film Festival on Thursday.

It was screened at a number of festivals worldwide in 2017 and won Best Documentary at the Respect Human Rights Film Festival in Belfast, but has become even more topical following Tamimi’s arrest last month.

Tamimi was charged on Monday with counts of aggravated assault and will be tried in an Israeli military court. An adult found guilty of assaulting a soldier could be jailed for up to 10 years, but Tamimi is a minor so such an outcome is unlikely.

While Singapore’s authorities are known to keep a tight rein on public speech and the media, especially when it comes to matters related to race and religion, outright bans are more rare.

Adela Foo, the organiser of the Singapore festival, called the ban “understandable”, without elaborating.

“At the end of the day, the IMDA’s position is one to be respected,” the 23-year-old student told Reuters.

With a sizable Muslim minority and surrounded by Muslim majority neighbours where sympathy for the Palestinian cause runs high, Singapore maintains friendly diplomatic and military ties with Israel. But it has lined up with many other countries opposed to US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Around 15 percent of Singapore’s 3.3 million resident population aged 15 years and over identify as Muslim, recent government surveys show.

  • NuffSaid

    I just watched the video of Ahed, the girl deserves a noble peace prize! Give that girl a voice at the UN!

    • Plasma Dawn

      I haven’t watched the video but according to the Guardian it showed Ahed, her mother, and a cousin physically confronting the soldier – who did not respond. Ahed pushed a number of soldiers and told them, “Get out or I’ll punch you,” before kicking and slapping them. Furthermore, she was photographed two years ago scuffling with another Israeli soldier. Whatever the circumstances, it is never wise to physically attack occupation soldiers of any nation. It often leads to arrests, injuries, and sometimes even deaths.

      • NuffSaid

        It’s called resistance or have Europeans lost their fighting spirit after ww2 and no longer support such actions?

  • NadavKatz

    It is rather telling that some celebrate the violent attack by a teenager of a young law enforcement officer doing his duty to ensure the peace.

    Who are those eager to celebrate such behavior…??

    • Plasma Dawn

      Perhaps not to celebrate but to draw the world’s attention to the occupation? What would you be doing if Egypt or Syria occupied Israel in 1967? Offer flowers and candy to their soldiers?

      • NadavKatz

        Yet, Israel “occupies” that which is defined by law the “national home of the Jewish people” and the law enforcement officers there act based on a signed agreement with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) since the latter considers the territory in dispute.

        • Plasma Dawn

          That which is defined by law? Show me one single country in the entire world which does not recognize the West Bank and the Golan Heights as occupied territories.

          • NadavKatz

            I wrote “defined by law”, not by politicians, haven’t I?

            • Plasma Dawn

              I know of no international law defining the West Bank and the Golan Heights as the national home of the Jewish people. Which specific law is that?

              • NadavKatz

                Google “Palestine map, 1922”; look at it while reading the text of the decisions of the League of Nations, Mandate for Palestine, 1922.

                Good night.

                • Plasma Dawn

                  Sorry, the the decisions and resolutions of the League of Nations or the UN are not international laws and never have been. They are decisions and resolutions which member countries may choose to adopt or not but are not under any obligation to do so. You must know that, Israel has also rejected a few UN resolutions it did not like in the past.

                  • peemdubya

                    As has Turkey re Cyprus – just adding that to your comment, not having a pop at you.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      Of course, there are many examples. However, ultranationalistic NadavKatz understands best when Israel is cited as an example.

        • NuffSaid

          You need a labotomy.

          • Plasma Dawn

            Nay, what you see is already a result of an ultranationalistic lobotomy of the common sense and reality check.

          • Plasma Dawn

            Nay, what you see is already a result of an ultranationalistic lobotomy of the common sense and reality check. He and Anansi Tori cannot find anything wrong with their respective sides and anything right with the other sides if their lives depended on it.

  • Muffin the Mule

    So, listening to the other side is skewed…..

