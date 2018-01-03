Suspect linked to 13 break-ins in 2013

Police on Wednesday said they are close to solving 13 thefts and break-ins after arresting a 24-year-old man from Nicosia believed to be involved in these cases that were carried out in 2013.

The suspect, who had been arrested recently concerning a break-in and theft that took place in Nicosia in October, was arrested again on Tuesday after police secured a testimony linking him with other 13 cases that took place between March 6 and April 1, 2013.

The 24-year-old was remanded on Wednesday for eight days.