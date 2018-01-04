Attempted bank robbery in Paphos (Updated)

Police on Thursday were on the hunt for two people who tried to rob a Bank of Cyprus branch in Paphos.

According to Paphos deputy police chief Nicos Tsiapis the culprits, who had their faces covered, tried smashing a side entrance made of glass at the bank’s branch located on Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue at approximately 1:30pm.

The two used a metal object to try and break the glass but failed to do so and fled the scene in a car.

Police are currently at the scene while patrols are scouring the area trying to locate the suspects.

