Cyprus faces summer water shortage due to lack of rain

The lack of water is going to affect all of us this summer, and people need to be extremely careful with water use to avoid cuts in the summer, the water development department (WDD) announced on Thursday.

WDD official Fedros Roussis said that despite some rain only 150,000 cubic metres of water reached reservoirs in the past 24 hours, and little more is expected at present.

“One night of rain is not going to make any difference to the situation,” he said, “We need a dramatic change in the next few weeks, and we don’t know if that will happen.”

Although decisions on water cuts will, like every other year, be taken in March, the influx into reservoirs is not promising.

Overall, by Thursday reservoirs contained 13.1 per cent of capacity compared with 21.8 per cent per cent at the same time last year. Kouris, the biggest of the reservoirs, is holding 7.5 per cent of its water capacity, while the percentage was 12.9 per cent a year ago.

Figures for the second biggest reservoir, Kalavasos, show it is filled to just 3.8 per cent of capacity compared with 16.1 per cent at the same time last year.

December, January and February are usually the rainy months but, according to the met office, December disappointed with only a third of normal rainfall.

The general population will be mainly covered by desalination plants, but farmers are likely to suffer, Roussis said.

The planned Paphos desalination plant will be of no help this year. According to the official, the contract for its construction will be signed by the end of January, and after that it will take about 18 months to get it running.

Only one night of rain is expected for this week, on Thursday night, according to the met office.

Temperatures are going to drop to 8C inland, 12C in coastal areas and a little below zero in the higher mountains.

The rains will cease early on Friday.

Saturday will be cloudy but again not rainy, and on Sunday and Monday it is going to be mostly sunny. Temperatures will gradually rise.