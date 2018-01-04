Final stages of the winding down of Cyprus Airways

Creditors of the now defunct Cyprus Airways are expected to convene in a general assembly meeting next Wednesday, as part of the carrier’s final stages of winding down.

Liquidators are expected to present creditors with a settlement plan which if approved would distribute €11m. This will be divided with €6.7m going to the carrier’s former employees and €4.3m to the state.

According to Phileleftheros, if the plan is not approved, the sum is set to drop to €8m to cover legal and court expenses required to complete the winding down of Cyprus Airways.

Items up for sale including a nine-seater Mitsubishi L300 Minibus vehicle, generators, water dispensers, work units, stands for weighing suitcases, computers, bins, cutlery and uniforms.

The original Cyprus Airways shut down in January 2015 after the European Commission ruled that more than €102m in government support constituted illegal state aid and €66m had to be repaid.

The national carrier could not afford to return the money and operations were suspended.

A year later, Charlie Airlines bought the rights to use the trademark ‘Cyprus Airways’ for €2.04m, to use for the next 10 years.