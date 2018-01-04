Getting back in the rocking mode

The carol singing is over, Santa has gone merrily on his way and we can now concentrate on getting back to entertaining ourselves with whatever rocks our boats. And, with the two concerts which are set for tomorrow and Saturday, the rocking may be so hard that we could find our feet stomping to the beats like never before.

Greek band Ble will show us what Greek pop-rock is all about when they share the Ravens stage with local band Lopodites tomorrow, and then hit the capital on Saturday with local band Prospectus.

Ble, a popular pop-rock band that was formed in 1996 by George Papadostolou, is led by Georgia Kefala. Kefala will be joined by Panos Papazogou on the guitar and Papadostolou on wind instruments, to remind us of some of the band’s greatest hits. The band has released six studio albums to date, so they have plenty of material to start off our rocking 2018.

The alternative rock band from Limassol, Lopodites, came together in 2006 to bring old songs (both Greek and otherwise) to the local music scene, as well as introducing their own songs to the stage.

The other local band which will fuse its musical talents with those of Ble is Prospectus. The seven-member band is truly dedicated to Greek rock, and brings to life well-known songs which have nourished many generations. Their passion for rock is not just felt when they play; as the band say, “Rock is the truth within us, our perception of things around us, our belief, our struggle, the hope that will save our souls.”

Ble and Lopodites

Live performance by the Greek and local band. January 5. Ravens, Limassol. 11pm. €20/15. Tel: 99-614100

Ble and Prospectus

Live performance by the Greek and local band. January 6. Downtown Live, Nicosia. 11pm. €15. Tel: 99-810011