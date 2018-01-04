Government dismisses reports of tension with Israel

The government on Thursday dismissed reports that the trilateral summit between Cyprus, Greece and Israel scheduled for next week was cancelled due to Tel Aviv’s discontent over Nicosia and Athens’ refusal to back at the UN vote last month the recognition by the US of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The trilateral summit, slated to take place next Monday in Nicosia, was postponed to a date to be announced later. The reason given was that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must attend parliament (Knesset) that day, as it is set to vote on a crucial bill that will oblige convenience stores to close on Shabbat.

But according to daily newspaper Politis, the real reason behind the cancellation of the trilateral summit is Netanyahu’s discontent over Cyprus’ and Greece’s votes at the UN general assembly last month against the unilateral recognition by the US of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Citing diplomatic sources, Politis said that Israel reacted strongly to Nicosia’s and Athens’ support for the Palestinian position on the matter through its embassies in the two countries, and that President Nicos Anastasiades had to personally call Netanyahu to tone down the tension.

Anastasiades reportedly told Netanyahu that this changes nothing regarding relations between Cyprus and Israel, but that as long as the settlement of the Cyprus problem is pending the country cannot vote for proposals that could backfire against it in the future.

Politis quoted the same sources as saying that if the vote at the Knesset was the reason behind the postponement, then why was new one for the trilateral not announced?

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, however, dismissed the report as untrue.

“It is not backed by actual data,” Christodoulides told state broadcaster CyBC radio on Thursday.

Israel had in fact suggested hosting the tripartite on the same date, Christodoulides said, but it was not possible for Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to travel to Israel on that day.

“Israel suggested for the tripartite to take place there for Netanyahu, if necessary, to attend the discussion on this very important issue at the Knesset,” Christodoulides said.

He added that the government is in consultations with Athens and Tel Aviv to set a new date for the trilateral.