January 4th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 29 comments

Government dismisses reports of tension with Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The government on Thursday dismissed reports that the trilateral summit between Cyprus, Greece and Israel scheduled for next week was cancelled due to Tel Aviv’s discontent over Nicosia and Athens’ refusal to back at the UN vote last month the recognition by the US of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The trilateral summit, slated to take place next Monday in Nicosia, was postponed to a date to be announced later. The reason given was that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must attend parliament (Knesset) that day, as it is set to vote on a crucial bill that will oblige convenience stores to close on Shabbat.

But according to daily newspaper Politis, the real reason behind the cancellation of the trilateral summit is Netanyahu’s discontent over Cyprus’ and Greece’s votes at the UN general assembly last month against the unilateral recognition by the US of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Citing diplomatic sources, Politis said that Israel reacted strongly to Nicosia’s and Athens’ support for the Palestinian position on the matter through its embassies in the two countries, and that President Nicos Anastasiades had to personally call Netanyahu to tone down the tension.

Anastasiades reportedly told Netanyahu that this changes nothing regarding relations between Cyprus and Israel, but that as long as the settlement of the Cyprus problem is pending the country cannot vote for proposals that could backfire against it in the future.

Politis quoted the same sources as saying that if the vote at the Knesset was the reason behind the postponement, then why was new one for the trilateral not announced?

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, however, dismissed the report as untrue.

“It is not backed by actual data,” Christodoulides told state broadcaster CyBC radio on Thursday.
Israel had in fact suggested hosting the tripartite on the same date, Christodoulides said, but it was not possible for Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to travel to Israel on that day.
“Israel suggested for the tripartite to take place there for Netanyahu, if necessary, to attend the discussion on this very important issue at the Knesset,” Christodoulides said.

He added that the government is in consultations with Athens and Tel Aviv to set a new date for the trilateral.

  • Cyprus

    Cyprus needs to be friends with all its neighbors including Israel , but it has to do what is the right thing for all its neighbors which includes the Palestinians . Israel should accept this .

    • Cyprus has to choose between Israel and Palestine. It is not possible to have your bread buttered on both sides. “No man can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other. Or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other.”

      • Cyprus

        Cyprus needs no masters . Cyprus needs to do the right thing with all its neighbors as its the best policy in the long term . Israel needs to look at its actions to realise the only way forward is to sit down with the Palestinians and work out what can be achieved between them both to live in peace .

      • The True Cypriot

        They are hypocrites and self serving.

  • Evergreen

    But Republic of Cyprus did good through voting against Israel.

  • elbmw

    If this report is true then it just highlights how naive our political elite are.

    You want to put pressure on Turkey and isolate them, not join them in condemnation of your recently acquired ally so as to please yourselves and further Turkish interests. I wouldn’t blame Israel for feeling at the very least somewhat bemused. You could have abstained, which would have sent the right political message, that you neither agree or disagree with the vote. But no, you had to please your selves.

  • Stanlio

    More fake news from the CM/Politis axis of rubbish. Not one EU country backed the Israel/Trump position on Jerusalem and only nine states in total voted against the motion – Guatemala; Honduras; Israel; Marshall Islands: Micronesia; Nauru; Palau; Togo; and the United States. Six EU countries – Croatia, Czech Rep, Rumania, Latvia, Hungary and Poland – abstained. The other 22 EU states voted with 106 other countries for the motion, including Cyprus and Greece. If Israel jeopardised relations with countries that didn’t support it at the UN, it would soon end up like the Turk minority in Cyprus, on its own and pariahs in the civilised world. Israel needs good relations with Cyprus and Greece as much as we need good relations with them.

    • The True Cypriot

      Don’t flatter yourself – your 2 bob banana statelet means nothing and has no influence.

      Greek hypocrisy has been exposed yet again,

      • ROC..

        What do care about Cyprus, every rant you ever made is always against, its they type of morons that prance around a fictions title that should go back to Turkey.

    • Israel owns the USA. It needs nothing from the two most bankrupt and corrupt countries in Europe.

  • The True Cypriot

    Oh dear.

    This is where GC hypocrisy bites them where it hurts.

    Having spent 60 odd years trying to steal Cyprus, they behave very oddly:

    – support Israel despite its clear occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem
    – they have not ended trade or diplomatic relations with Israel, even though Israel builds on stolen land
    – Israeli’s invest in the north, yet the GCs still deal with them, whilst harassing Israeli tourists to the north who land in Larnaca
    – Support the UN rejection if the USA action over Jerusalem.

    and they still want to deal with Israel over energy and so on.

    Our Greek neighbours have been rumbled once again.

    They will weasel out of it, but it is worth noting even the Greeks admit their hypocrisy on these issues.

    • elbmw

      The Cypriots “spent 60 odd years trying to steal Cyprus”? From whom? From themselves? Excuse me while laugh myself silly.

      • The True Cypriot

        You need to learn how to read.

        Greek Cypriots tried to Hellenise the island and you are still doing so.

        Enosis, EOKA – you know.

        • elbmw

          You said quite clearly “Having spent 60 odd years trying to steal Cyprus”. I even put it in quotes for you so I fail to see why you suggest I learn to read. Perhaps if you wasn’t narcissistic you would learn to write?

          And the Island was already “Hellenised” during the past 3000 years. As was most of
          Turkey, from the Trojan war 1100 BC, until its Turkification in 1923.

          As for Enosis, EOKA. The only successful Enosis was the one created by TMT and the Turkish army in 1974 and its called Taksim.

          So no, I don’t know.

          • The True Cypriot

            “This is where GC hypocrisy bites them where it hurts.

            Having spent 60 odd years trying to steal Cyprus, they behave very oddly:”

            Above were my first 2 sentences – It is crystal clear I am speaking about Greeks.

            READ the full sentences!

            And you epitomise the Greek arrogance, justifying Greek murders of TCs because of some ancient belief that Cyprus should be Greek.

            And no, I do not agree that TCs created the problem in any way.

            Greeks started it in 1931 and continued until Turkey stepped into the fray in 1974 and only after EOKA and fascist lunatics were killing Greek Cypriots and then Turkish Cypriots in pursuit of Enosis.

            You need to do more than learn to read.

            You also need to state the truth.

            Finally, in typical Greek fashion your pathetic attempt to divert attention from this news thread [which is about the Greeks upsetting the Israelis] has failed.

            You are right on one thing alone – you don’t know.

          • ROC..

            True Cypriot is a con artist he is a young boy from the uk and has no vested interest in Cyprus other slang of Greek Cypriots and the ROC

            • The True Cypriot

              You are the con artist and an illiterate one at that .

              • ROC..

                You are no more TC but UK idiot, pretending to be a TTC everything you write is against Cyprus you been founded out and exposed

                • The True Cypriot

                  Wrong – I post against GC idiots like you.

                  Its your kind that destroyed Cyprus.

  • Cydee

    Good; let’s hope this ‘summit’ is postponed for ever.

  • NadavKatz

    I am sure there has not been tension with Tel-Aviiv’s government.
    Tel-Aviv is a lovely seaside city, the business and pass time entertainment capital city of the State of Israel. It is nether the largest, most populated or oldest city in the State of Israel. It is simply a city whose municipality government deals with cleaning the streets, building houses, look after its education and welfare interests. But, Tel-Aviv does not deal with foreign affairs, with international economic affairs, with security affairs, etc.

    The only capital city of the State of Israel is Jerusalem of course.

    This arrogant article in which a writer/editor in Cyprus seeks to determine to the citizens of the State of Israel which city is their capital city is appalling. I thought/hoped Cypriots, by and large, had more respect to their neighbors, so I thought…. while being disgusted by this attitude being expressed at this important news organization!!

    • ROC..

      Your fixated on a one side view and have no have credibility here

      • NadavKatz

        When it comes to he capital city of a country there is only one side view: that of the citizens of the country and not that of arrogant Europeans who are still determined to hunt after the Jews into their own national home and dictate to them what their capital city is.

      • The True Cypriot

        Grow up you moron.

        No one is interested in your juvenile views.

  • Guest

    Sensible and moral people would be pleased not to be associated with the Zionist apartheid regime.

    • The True Cypriot

      Unless you are doing energy deals with them?

      Clown

    • Evergreen

      True

    • Disruptive

      Or with the combover war criminal.

  • Really?

    Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv…. Look CM no matter how hard you try the Israeli government does not sit in Tel Aviv and hasn’t done so since 1950. If you are to use a city as a reference for a government, then at least be geographically accurate.

