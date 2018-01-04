Greek minister to accept remains of Tillyria sailors

January 4th, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

Greek minister to accept remains of Tillyria sailors

The remains of the sailors are to be repatriated to Greece

Greece’s deputy defence minister Dimitris Vitsas will be in Cyprus next week to accept the remains of five Greek sailors killed in the battle of Tillyria in August 1964.

The remains of the sailors are to be repatriated to Greece.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at the cemetery of Saints Constantine and Eleni in Nicosia, where the fallen Greek sailors are buried.

The exhumation and identification of the remains began in April.

The sailors were part of the crew of the Phaethon, a patrol boat of the Cypriot Navy which took part in the battle of Tillyria on August 8, 1964.

The boat was manned by a crew of the Greek Navy in a top-secret mission to help patrol the Cypriot coastline. The boat also fought against the Turkish Cypriot forces during the battle at Tillyria.

According to Wikipedia, the losses sustained by the crew were the first battle casualties of the Hellenic Navy after World War II.

Due to the top-secret nature of the mission, the commander and crew of the boat, including the fallen, received recognition from Greece and Cyprus on 19 January 2016, more than 50 years after the battle.

Print Friendly
  • The Bowler

    This was top secret because it was Greece attacking lightly armed defenders of Erenkoy. Another malevolent act by Greece and Makarios/Grivas to in their genocidal attacks on the Turkish Cypriots.
    The other reason for the secrecy was because the patrol boat was sunk by “friendly fire”. Greeks killed Greeks.

  • Barry White

    50 years of denial with same worry for the families.

  • Joe Smith

    God rest the soles of theeee heros!

    • Fevzi Ogelman

      They don’t have soles now but might have souls.

      • The Bowler

        lol proof that “Joe Smith” is actually Yiannis! hiding behind an English name, with a bad grasp of the language.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close