Over half a million eligible to vote in presidential elections

More than 550,000 people are eligible to vote in this month’s presidential elections the chief returning officer said on Thursday.

According to an official announcement, in total, 550,593 people are eligible to vote, of which 279,378 are women and 271,215 men.

The majority of voters – 99,779 – are between the ages of 30 and 39, the announcement said, while there are registered 9,303 young voters aged between 18 and 19.

There are also 83,518 voters between 20 and 29, 85,485 voters between 40 and 49, 96,365 that belong to the age group of 50 to 59, 84,024 voters between 60 and 69-years old and 92,119 at 70 years and over.

These numbers do not include the enclaved in the occupied areas of Kyrenia and Famagusta provinces.

They will be added to the voters’ lists as soon as their information is confirmed by the office of the commissioner for humanitarian affairs, the announcement said.

In total, nine candidates will run in the elections that will take place on January 28. If there is no clear winner, the vote will go to a run-off on February 4.