January 4th, 2018 Britain, Europe, World 1 comments

May apologises for delays in NHS operations

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits Frimley Park Hospital near Camberley

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Thursday to tens of thousands of patients whose operations were cancelled to free up staff and beds to deal with emergency patients.

Earlier this week, officials at the National Health Service (NHS) in England recommended that hospitals cancel all non-urgent appointments and operations until next month.

Officials say this means about 50,000 operations may be postponed.

“I know it is difficult, I know it is frustrating, I know it is disappointing for people and I apologise,” May told Sky News after visiting a hospital outside London.

A flu outbreak, colder weather and high levels of respiratory illnesses have put hospitals in England under strain with many operating at or near full capacity, with long waits for treatment in emergency rooms.

The issue is potentially damaging for May, already weakened after losing a parliamentary majority in last year’s election and struggling to pacify her deeply divided party as she navigates the final year of Brexit negotiations.

The NHS, which delivers free care for all and accounts for a third of government spending on public services, is typically one of the most important issues for voters during elections and one which is often regarded as a weakness for May’s Conservative party.

  • Douglas

    Saying sorry is not the total answer,their seems to be a trait where organizations apologize and state they have learnt a lot from this etc,etc and then revert to business as usual,we need more accountability,discipline and sackings to bring about real change.

