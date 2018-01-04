Police warn of dangerous driving conditions

All roads leading to Troodos are open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or those equipped with anti-slip chains, police said on Thursday.

They also warned of landslides and rockslides on the following roads due to heavy rainfall: Pedoulas-Kykkos, Prodromos-Platres, Kakopetria-Pinewood, Prodromos-Pedoulas, Prodromos-Troodos and Kakopetria-Karvounas.

Drivers are urged to be particularly careful, to drive at low speed, maintain safe distances from the vehicles in front and keep their lights on.

For updates on the road network due to weather conditions check the ROAD NETWORK category on the Cyprus Police phone application, as well as the new information page www.cypruspolicenews.com and the social media accounts of the Cyprus Police.