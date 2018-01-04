Police warn of dangerous driving conditions

January 4th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Police warn of dangerous driving conditions

All roads leading to Troodos are open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or those equipped with anti-slip chains, police said on Thursday.

They also warned of landslides and rockslides on the following roads due to heavy rainfall: Pedoulas-Kykkos, Prodromos-Platres, Kakopetria-Pinewood, Prodromos-Pedoulas, Prodromos-Troodos and Kakopetria-Karvounas.

Drivers are urged to be particularly careful, to drive at low speed, maintain safe distances from the vehicles in front and keep their lights on.

For updates on the road network due to weather conditions check the ROAD NETWORK category on the Cyprus Police phone application, as well as the new information page www.cypruspolicenews.com and the social media accounts of the Cyprus Police.

Print Friendly
  • Vegchef

    The car has a UK number plate.

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    Nice picture of Cyprus Roads?

    • SuzieQ

      It looks more like the town in the UK that I’ve just left to come back here!

      • elbmw

        Stock photos I’m afraid. None at hand of a Cyprus road covered in snow. Ah well. At least it gets the message across, albeit in a strange way.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close