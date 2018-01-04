Sports authorities gain temporary right to football fans’ data

Data Protection Commissioner Irini Loizidou-Nicolaidou has given sports authorities the green light to temporarily gather and log the personal data of football fans, but on condition that the information is deleted within 96 hours.

In a statement on Thursday, Loizidou said she was allowing the measure for the time being, until such time as the sports fan card comes into effect.

The matter concerns the recent move by the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) to become the sole vendor of certain football away tickets.

As things stand, people buying tickets on the CFA’s website will continue to be required to provide their full name, ID number, date of birth and email. Providing a mobile phone number is optional.

The CFA decision applies to non-holders of season tickets – that is, visiting fans – and to games designated as high-risk involving Anorthosis, Aek, Apollon, Apoel, Ael and Omonia.

According to the CFA, the measure is intended to combat violence at sports venues.

Loizidou said the CFA may for the time being continue to gather fans’ information, but that all data – including back-up files – must be destroyed within 96 hours of the end of the football game in question.

Her statement came after she met on Thursday with the leaderships of the CFA and the Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA).

Loizidou added that this data gathering ‘by no means substitutes the identity card for sports fans, which is mandated by law’.

The data collection by the CFA will continue ‘as a temporary measure’ until such the fan sports card is implemented, she added.

Asked why the data would be retained for 96 hours, as opposed to any other duration, Loizidou told the Cyprus Mail that this was to allow police the time to identify suspects in the event of an outbreak of violence.

For instance, if a match takes place on Thursday, the police would have access to the CFA data until Monday morning – but no longer.

Regarding the date of birth requested, sports authorities said this data field is needed to determine a buyer’s age and thus whether he or she is entitled to any of the special rates offered.

The email address is required because, once online payment is made via JCC, the CFA sends buyers an e-ticket which they print out.

The CFA’s ticket system will remain in force until the sports fan card is implemented.

But this could take some time. It’s understood that KOA intends to invite tenders for the card software design by the end of February.

The controversial idea of an identity card for sports fans, voted for in 2014 as part of a bill to fight hooliganism, is opposed by the organised supporters of all major football clubs.

Political parties, mainly Akel, have expressed concerns over privacy, in that the personal data sports fans would furnish to obtain a card would be used by police to keep tabs on them.