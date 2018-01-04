Still no decision on any replacement for Eide

Still no decision on any replacement for Eide

Espen Barth Eide resigned from his post in August

The UN has made no decision regarding the appointment of a new UN secretary-general’s special adviser on Cyprus, it was reported on Thursday.

Deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, Farhan Haq, commenting on Wednesday on the likelihood of appointing a new special advisor to replace the previous incumbent, Espen Barth Eide, said no decision had been made.

Eide resigned his post last August to run in the legislative elections in his country, Norway.

He served as special advisor for 27 months, during which time he facilitated talks between the leaders of the island’s two communities.

Following the collapse of the peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana last July, however, Eide came under fire after expressing his opinion that the talks collapsed because of a “collective failure”. The Greek Cypriot side’s position was that the Turkish side was 100 per cent to blame for the collapse.

While on the island for his farewell meetings with the two leaders, Eide said that reviving the reunification procedure could only be done by the two sides, not by the United Nations. If the two sides agree to do revive the talks, Eide said, the UNSG was there for them.

Since Eide’s departure the settlement talks have remained at a standstill, although the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias maintains that Turkey agreed that it is necessary to hold talks between them before the next Conference on Cyprus is convened.

The Greek Cypriot side had put much hope on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit in Athens last month, but it didn’t exactly go as planned, as it turned into a blunt grudge-fest between the two Nato allies.

Following Erdogan’s visit, Nicosia and Athens announced that they were in full agreement that before any new conference on Cyprus there should be thorough preparation.

Erdogan, on the other hand, stated that as long as Greek Cypriots don’t consider Turkish Cypriots politically equals and not a minority, settlement negotiations were doomed.

 

 

  • Bob

    I think the next guy will be Mr Ot.

  • Bob

    The goat should realise that to be politically equal and maintain equal numbers more babies must be born. I’m sure I have heard this before anyone remember?

    Ban the condoms Erdolf😂

  • Veritas

    The UN should not get involved or appoint a replacement to Mr. Eide, until both sides can be trusted of their seriousness to reach a solution, not by empty rhetoric but through a blueprint agreement between themselves.
    Then and only then should the UN get involved to oversee the finalisation of a solution to the Cyprob.
    Otherwise it will only be a waste of time.

    • Evergreen

      Yes.

  • dave

    Pointless waste of time

  • The True Cypriot

    The Greeks/GCs want another UN envoy?

    They have slagged off every UN envoy and I go back to what I said months ago,

    The GCs are playing a game, by which they give the impression they want talks when in reality they only want our total capitulation by agreeing to a deal where they control the whole island and our treaty and guarantee rights are deleted.

    We will NEVER agree to that.

    Their game is also to perpetuate the status quo by acting as if they own the whole island, when clearly they do not and never will.

    After Crans Montana, we will never go back to the table and we will never allow a situation where a single state solution removes our guarantees.

    • Bob

      Too bad knowone is listening to you cd lol.

      😂

  • SuzieQ

    I bet Mr. Eide is so pleased not to be involved any more.

  • Oh Come ON!

    I hope that the person that puts his/her name down for the job will know that it is a thankless task and, despite all their best efforts, it is extremely likely that they, too, will be turned upon in the end.

  • Pc

    A new appointment will follow once the presidential elections have been held and the winner is known. The process is Cypriot led and until the new president makes his views clear, there is no point for the UN to take action.

    • The True Cypriot

      Another idiotic point.

      Unless we agree, no further talks will take place.

      The UN will not appoint anyone, or take any further steps unless BOTH sides agree.

  • Barry White

    Why ?????

  • Muffin the Mule

    There will be no more…..

    • ROC..

      Then by your statement the Indiginous TCs are doomed

      • Zakos

        Shut up, ain’t you got nothing else to say?

        • ROC..

          Did I touch a raw nerve you idiot, try debating the contents

          • Zakos

            😂 No but it looks like I did!

            • The True Cypriot

              He is brainwashed and ignorant – makes the same hateful comments all the time.

              • Zakos

                I know he sounds like a record stuck. You can literally feel he’s pain. Very bitter!

        • Bob

          Why so bad language

      • The True Cypriot

        We are very much here and going nowhere.

        We do not need Greeks or Greek Cypriots to represent us.

        • Bob

          You are not here fore long soon there will only be TC in overseas countries and northern Cyprus will be full of Turks from Tourkia

          • Zakos

            Are you and ROC from the same village you sound like a pair. Write something what’s worth reading

