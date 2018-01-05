Cyprus intends to safeguard its EEZ, says foreign minister

Cyprus will proceed with plans to submit coordinates to safeguard its entire exclusive economic zone (EEZ) whether Turkey likes it or not, Foreign Affairs Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said on Friday.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Kassoulides tried to further explain the comments President Nicos Anastasiades made earlier in the week on Cyprus’ EEZ andTurkey’s claims, which caused an uproar among the opposition as the president appeared to assign a separate EEZ to the Turkish Cypriots.

Kasoulides, repeating Anastasiades’ position, said that it was necessary to point out Turkey’s contradictory positions on the matter.

“On one hand it is refusing the right of the RoC to an EEZ and believes that what is Cyprus’ EEZ belongs either to Turkey or Egypt,” Kasoulides said, but at the same time it declares that it acts in such a way to serve the interests of Turkish Cypriots in an EEZ it claims it does not exist,” Kassoulides said

“This is where the contradiction lies,” he added.

Kasoulides said that the Republic of Cyprus is taking all actions necessary to submit the coordinates of those parts of its EEZ not yet tabled.

“This has been our policy, followed by the Anastasiades administration, therefore, there is no doubt as regards the policy of Anastasiades on the issue of the EEZ,” Kasoulides said.

On the stance of the international community as regards Turkey’s claims to the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus, Kasoulides referred to the law of the sea treaty which, he said, clearly defines how the relations of the states are governed in relation to the EEZ of each one of them.

Turkey, Kassoulides said, is not a signatory of this treaty, and it is the only one that has recently voted against the obligations of the states.

“It is clear to all that Turkey acts arbitrarily by its power in the region,” he said.

Once the coordinates for the designation of an EEZ are submitted to the United Nations, he said, either by agreement with the neighbouring state, for example Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, or otherwise, things are set in motion.

He added that things must start from somewhere, ‘whether Turkey agrees or not for the rest of the EEZ of Cyprus’.

Cyprus, he said, has taken many actions the last months as regards the designation of its EEZ in consultation with Greece for a part that concerns them.

“I have stated in the past that we have not resigned the right to submitting coordinates as regards the rest of Cyprus’ EEZ for which we have not filed coordinates so far,” Kasoulides said.

He added that procedures are at their final stage and that the decision as to when these coordinates will be submitted will depend on Turkish provocative actions in the Mediterranean, ‘especially with the new drill they bought and threaten to use’.

In a bid to set the record straight, Anastasiades said on Thursday that statements he made earlier in the week on Turkey’s threats concerning Cyprus’ EEZ had been deliberately distorted by some for their own ulterior motives.

The president’s explanation rocked the boat even more, however, as opposition parties insisted on their initial positions that Anastasiades’ statement was ‘dangerous’, ‘provocative’ and has given legitimacy to the breakaway regime.

Anastasiades said he had merely given an example ‘to highlight the Turkish contradiction and hypocrisy: If they (Turkey) choose to protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriots in a separate independent entity, then they have to limit this protection to the rights of this illegal entity’.

“I had added that this is Turkey’s position saying verbatim ‘But this is a theory that concerns only Turks and not us’,” he said.